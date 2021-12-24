• Police reports

State Patrol

Dec. 18, 2:04 p.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 613 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Shimeles Tesfaye, 58, Loganville, Ga., was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Travis Phlipot, 52, Goshen, Ind. Phlipot was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries and Tesfaye was treated by Paulding EMS for possible injuries. Tesfaye was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign and both his vehicle had moderate damage. Phlipot was cited with DUI and his vehicle had heavy damage.

Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., at milepost 10 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Steven Hammersmith, 30, 14842 Fullmer Road, sustained moderate damage.

Defiance Sheriff

Wednesday, 2:46 p.m., Timothy Babcock, 43, Napoleon, was transported by Napoleon Police to the sheriff's office on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and he was taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ameron Harrison, 22, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and one warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 6:57 a.m., on County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Dylan Meyer, 25, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line, exited the roadway and rolled before coming to rest upright in a field. Meyer was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries.

Napoleon Police

Wednesday, 2:25 p.m., at 477 Independence Drive Unit 5, Timothy Babcock, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and transported there.

