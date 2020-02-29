• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 5:11 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Neil Williams, 60, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:55 a.m., on Mulligans Bluff Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Kyle Vandemark, 16, 24771 Watson Road. struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 2:17 a.m., Nicholas Finney, 28, West Unity, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 6:45 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Thursday, 10:02 p.m., Wesley Hostettler, 26, 1030 Harrison Ave., was charged with sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, after an alleged incident at Circle K, 117. N. Clinton St., on Feb. 5.
Friday, 8:58 a.m., Cierra Buehrer, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 2:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Wilson Street.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., on County Road S in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Adriene Rae, 18, Liberty Center, slid and struck a utility pole and mailbox. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:47 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Greenler Street, Holgate.
Thursday, 8:09 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jeremy George, 22, Defiance, slid and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Jacob Gillen, 19, Wauseon. George was cited for failure to control. Gillen was taken by Ridgeville Township EMS to Fulton County Hospital, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was moderate to the George vehicle and heavy to the Gillen vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:10 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Bailey Flogaus, 17, Napoleon, slid and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., on Yeager Street, a vehicle driven by Raymond Coleman, 29, Napoleon, slid into an oncoming vehicle driven by Jeffrey Sierer, 54, Napoleon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 23, Toledo, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:04 p.m., on County Road C in German Township, a vehicle driven by Katherine Stuber, 18, Wauseon, struck a ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 9:51 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Fire — Thursday, 11:11 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Jewell
Fire — Friday, 7:48 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on U.S. 24 in the eastbound lane.
