• Area Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff---
Thursday, 10:23 p.m., on Ohio 15, near Stever Road in Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jonathan Brown, 24, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:29 p.m., on County Road 424, near Gier Road in Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Harry Molitor, 66, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., on Bowman Road, west of Sponseller Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mason Ducat, 15, 23180 Watson Road, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a street sign. Ducat was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Defiance Police---
May 26, 8:58 a.m., on Perry Street, just south of Third Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Ashley Tettenhorst, 19, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., crossed over the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Long, 22, 514 Gobson St. Both vehicles had light damage and Tettenhorst was cited for failure to driven in a marked lane.
May 26, 10:38 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, just south of Horace Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Batt, 51, 1054 Wilhelm St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Francine Meyer-Drasutis, 57, 14650 Power Dam Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Batt was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
May 26, 9:31 p.m., at East Second and Highland streets, a parked, unoccupied vehicle, owned by Shawn Spencer, age not given, 520 E. Second St., was facing east on Second Street when an unidentified vehicle side-swiped it and caused light damage to the driver's side.
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., at Clinton and George Isaac streets, a bicycle driven by Markeise Huckleby, 31, 607 Ravine Ave., entered the crosswalk and struck a vehicle driven by Victoria Rohlf, 23, 21320 Kiser Road. Huckleby was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries and both vehicles had light damage. Huckleby was cited for failure to obey traffic laws.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 1:03 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424 in Liberty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Karen Fether, 82, Waldron, Mich., struck a westbound vehicle driven by Erin Davis, 40, Holgate. Davis self-transported to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Monday, 1:47 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Phillip Tolles, 30, Weston, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:07 a.m., at 932 County Road X, Ridgeville Corners, Christopher Bonecutter, 36, Bryan, was charged with telecommunications harassment.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., on Ohio 65 and Coldwater Road om Damascus Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Vantuyl, 65, Macomb, Mich., left the west side of the roadway and struck a guardrail where it came to rest. Damage to the vehicle was light and Vantuyl was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Napoleon Police---
Friday, 9:22 p.m., at 200B Maumee Lane, John Delventhal, 62, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI.
Saturday, 10:50 a.m., at 538 Huddle Road, Catherine Paxton, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for contempt of court.
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., on Ohio 110, a westbound vehicle driven by Teresa Detmer, 50, Waterville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 4:40 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was charged with DUI and vandalism and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:04 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Jason Hohenberger, 47, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 9:45 a.m., at 750 Main St., Jason Garner, 42, Napoleon, was cited for a fireworks violation.
Monday, 9:38 p.m., at 777 Scott St., Richard Vogelsong, 40, Wauseon, was cited for driving under suspension.
Monday, 11:38 p.m., at 322 Maumee Lane, John Delventhal, 62, Napoleon, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Wauseon Police---
Sunday, 4:43 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a northbound vehicle driven by Ryan Shaffer, 19, Millbury, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Denise Drummer, 64, Wauseon. Shaffer's vehicle had moderate damage and Drummer's vehicle had light damage. Shaffer was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
