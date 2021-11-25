• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:55 p.m., at milepost 24 on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Ernie Lester, 58, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:13 p.m., at Clinton and Third streets in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Taylor Harter, age unknown, 20732 Hammersmith Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jasmine Cruz, age unknown, 548 Pontiac Drive Apt. H, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Harter was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance Police
Monday, 10:39 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a vehicle driven by Randall Richcreek, 61, Syracuse, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Lloyd, 56, 21863 Bowman Road, and caused light damage to both vehicles. Richcreek was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 9:03 p.m., at 08316 Ohio 500 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Jerry Mobley, 49, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 5:09 a.m., on County Road 16 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Fink, 26, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it failed to stop at a stop sign in a T-intersection, continued into a field and struck a ditch. Fink was taken by personal transport to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with failure to control and alcohol was suspected in the incident.
Sunday, 5:32 p.m., on County Road 24 approaching Nolan Parkway in German Township, a vehicle driven by Celia Castillo, 43, Pioneer, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ashton Dominique, 19, West Unity, and caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Dominique was treated at the scene by ALS-1 for possible injuries.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Kinzel, 55, Swanton, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Randy Simon, 62, Wauseon. Pamela Castillo, 55, Wauseon, a passenger in Simon's vehicle, was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Kinzel was cited with failure to yield to oncoming traffic on a left turn.
Tuesday, 9:40 a.m., at Ohio 2 and County Road 22 in German Township, a vehicle driven by an unidentified individual lost control, ran off the road into St. Peter's Cemetery and knocked over several tombstones before leaving the scene.
