• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 1:58 p.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel Cook, 82, 422 Nicholas St., Defiance, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Norden, 59, 23233 Flory Road. Cook was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries and Norden had possible injuries but was untreated. Cook's vehicle had disabling damage and Norden's had moderate damage. Cook was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Jan. 16, 9:45 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dustin Gonzalez, 35, Hicksville, was served two warrants from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Jan. 20, 10:16 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Gregory Goller, 53, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Jan. 21, 11:24 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas were served to: Trevor Gallant, 32, Bryan, two warrants; Daniel Mohr, 47, Defiance; Erik Linkler, 43, Ney; William Couts, 41, Defiance.
Jan. 21, at 4:05 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Calvin Burgess, 29, Oakpark, Mich., was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Oakland County Jail, Pontiac, Mich., to CCNO.
Monday, 11:47 a.m., at 333 N. Main St., Lima, Megan Landers, 27, Holgate, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Allen County Jail to CCNO.
Monday, noon, at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Danile Mohr, 47, Defiance, was issued a warrant from failure to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., at Ohio 15 and Airport Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tiera Clark, 29, Ney, sustained light damage to the hood when a bungee strap from an unidentified vehicle struck it.
Tuesday, 2:37 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ruben Benavides, 32, Defiance, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Wyandotte County Jail, in Upper Sandusky, to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Defiance, Gina Zachrich-Lusk, 52, Defiance, was transported from the Defiance Police Department to CCNO on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Thursday, 8:50 a.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Andrew Black, 37, Defiance, was transported from the Allen County, Indiana jail to CCNO on three warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Monday, 12:20 p.m., at 343 Northwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Roy Williams, 86, 327 Northwood Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nathan Keyes, 22, Oakwood, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Williams was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 2:05 p.m., on County Road 12 at the Campbell Soup parking lot in Harrison Township, a semi driven by Edwin Stanislawski, 37, Ellerslie, Ga., attempted to back up and struck the front of a semi driven by Andre Curtis, 53, Hazel Crest, Ill. Both vehicles had light damage and Curtis was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Thursday, 6:57 p.m., at County Road 17 near County Road U, Luis Guzman, 23, Austin, Texas, was cited with driving while intoxicated, drug abuse, failure to control, open container and operating without a license.
Friday, 4:56 a.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Clayton Schriner, 36, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:39 a.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Margarita Rodriguez, 32, 1112 Thurman St., Defiance, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Jesse Dobbelaere, 43, Bowling Green, and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Dobbelaere's vehicle came to rest in a field and Rodriguez' vehicle spun around and came to rest on County Road 24. Rodriguez was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at 189 Thomas Ave., Micheal Myerholtz, 53, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and using a weapon while intoxicated.
Friday, 2:35 a.m., at Appian Avenue and Euclid Avenue, Daniel Garcia, 28, Napoleon was arrested for OVI.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 8:51 p.m., on County Road 144 east of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Annie Preston, 18, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it slid off the road and struck a buried cable box.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., on County Road 138 west of Township Road 117 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Brandon Viars, 28, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it lost control and left the north side of the roadway, struck a culvert and came to rest about 30 feet off the roadway. Viars was cited with failure to control.
