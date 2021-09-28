• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sept. 21, 11:37 p.m., at 2166 Williams Center-Cecil Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Angelica Villarreal, 35, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a downed tree in the roadway.
Friday, 5:18 a.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by David Roth, 56, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 2:41 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a semi driven by Steven Swartz, 62, Findlay, struck a motorcycle driven by David Boron, 53, Maumee, when Boron's motorcycle entered the roadway without yielding. There was moderate damage to the motorcycle and light damage to the semi.
Saturday, 6:34 a.m., at U.S. 24 milepost 44 eastbound, a vehicle driven by Wayne Dyer, 43, Columbia, Tenn., was cited with operating a vehicle without valid plates and license.
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., at Scott Street and West Riverview Avenue in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Khyle May Shaw, 21, Detroit, Mich., failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and struck a building, spun out and came back onto the roadway on its side. The vehicle had heavy damage and May Shaw was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon EMS for possible injuries. A passenger, Jakarion Ezell, 12, Rockwood, Mich., was also taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon EMS for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control, driving under suspension, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, endangering children, failure to stay in marked lanes, failure to stop for signal lights, failure to yield right of way, reckless operation and a speed violation. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:46 a.m., on County Road 16 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Damien Rivera, 17, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it went off the roadway into a ditch and struck a culvert. Rivera was cited with failure to control and alcohol was a factor in the accident.
Sunday, 3:55 p.m., at 00458 Ohio 18, Holgate, Christopher Christensen, 31, Holgate, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 11:20 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Patrick Bennett, 30, Delta, was served a warrant from the Wood County Sheriff's Office and transferred to their custody.
Sunday, 3:02 a.m., at Glenwood Avenue and Melody Lane, Anthony Bell, 27, Taylor, Mich., was charged with fleeing and eluding, obstructing and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 5:19 p.m., at Hobson Street and Oakwood Avenue, Federico Rocha Jr., 51, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension, OVI and narcotics and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:41 a.m., at Park Street and Glenwood Avenue, a vehicle driven by Eldor Gerken, 76, Napoleon, backed up his vehicle and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Taya Franz, 27, Napoleon. Gerken's vehicle had no damage but Franz's vehicle had light damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Sept. 21, 2:54 p.m., on County Road 138 just east of Township Road 151 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jessee Elston, 29, Oakwood, sustained light damage when the left hydraulic tension cylinder malfunctioned, causing the left track to become non-operational and the tractor went off the roadway into a ditch. The tractor struck a utility pole and snapped it when going into the ditch.
Friday, 11:40 a.m., on Township Road 24 just east of County Road 107 in Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Karen Raudabaugh, 58, Van Wert, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway and struck a road sign. Raudabaugh was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road 424 just west of County Road 73 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Nathanial Ganger, 31, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:32 a.m., at 13847 County Road 162 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Alexis Carper, 22, Paulding, ran off the north side of the roadway and struck a mailbox, causing light damage to the vehicle. Carper was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 10:10 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Martin Toma, 25, Township, Mich., changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Ariel Heise, 21, Northwood, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Heise was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 12:53 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Firdavs Suyarov, 29, Loveland, became stuck on the railroad tracks when a train driven by Tim Minniear, 20, Oregon, struck the vehicle. Suyarov's vehicle had heavy damage but the train had none. Suyarov was cited with failure to control. No one was injured.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 3:22 p.m., at 1275 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Meleah Plank, 18, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lisa Yackee, 49, Wauseon, causing light damage to Plank's vehicle and no damage to Yackee's. Plank was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Williams Sheriff
Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Rolland Taylor, 77, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 11:58 a.m., at Lowe's, 1831 N. Clinton St., firefighters responded non-emergent to a possible gas leak. Firefighters observed a leak at the meter at the junction of two pipes; they remained on scene until Ohio Gas arrived to stop the leak.
Fire — Monday, 1:20 p.m., at 18276 Ohio 18, at the cross roads of Flickinger and Kleinhans, firefighters from Delaware Township Fire Department were dispatched for a grass fire.
