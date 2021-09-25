• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 1:50 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Pask, 18, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Pask was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 4:56 p.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Tamela Smith, 54, Bryan, was struck by a vehicle driven by Sue Hallett, 58, Bryan, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Smith was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Health and Wellness Center in Bryan for suspected serious injuries. Hallett was treated at the scene for possible injuries by Williams County EMS. Smith was cited with failure to yield on a left turn.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., at 17340 Highland Center Road, a vehicle driven by Kennedy Ponce, 24, 17340 Highland Center Road, was struck by an Ayersville Water and Sewer vehicle driven by Xavier Westrick, 19, 16522 Painter Road. Ponce's vehicle had moderate damage and Westrick's vehicle had heavy damage. Ponce was cited with failure to yield from a private drive to a throughway.
Thursday, 7:27 p.m., on Flory Road just west of Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Traci Schultz, 46, 21756 Flory Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 1:23 a.m, at 408 Perry St., Jorge Carcamo, 24, Mexico, was arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication and criminal trespassing and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:23 p.m., on North Clinton Street at 1804 N. Clinton Drive, a vehicle driven by Jocelyn Lafountain, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Robert Spangler, 37, 503 N. Clinton St., causing light damage to Lafountain's vehicle and no damage to Spangler's. Lafountain was cited for failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 1:48 a.m., on Cleveland Avenue, just west of Ottawa Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Jerry Tipton, 58, 817 Indian Bridge Lane, left the roadway and struck a ditch, causing light damage to the vehicle. Tipton was cited with driving on a closed road.
Wednesday, 4:11 p.m., at Clinton and Third streets, a vehicle driven by Tamara Westfall, 50, 428 W. High St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristen Clark, 32, Bryan, causing light damage to both vehicles. Clark was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m, at Jefferson Avenue and Eppi Lane, a vehicle driven by Anthony McConnell, 39, Oakwood, sustained light damage after it ran off the roadway and struck a utility pole. McConnell was cited with failure to control.
Wednesday, 9:54 p.m., at 1428 S. Clinton St., Aaron Becher, 50, 624 Henry St., was charged with disorderly conduct and intoxication and released.
Thursday, 7:21 p.m., at 1048 E. Second St., Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 223 E. Broadway St., was arrested for a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 8:27 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Defiance Municipal Court, Levi Prowant, 26, Sherwood, was served a warrant from the Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:55 a.m., on U.S. 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Burger, 48, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it drove off the roadway and struck a ditch to avoid a rear end collision. Burger was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan for suspected minor injuries.
Wednesday, 11:56 a.m., on County Road O4 just west of County Road 5A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Jan Heddaeus, 66, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it went off the roadway and into a ditch, coming to rest on its side. Heddaeus was taken to Henry County Hospital by Damascus EMS for possible injuries. She was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 3:23 p.m., on Ohio 109 just north of County Road U in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Segura, 20, Liberty Center, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Chad Hoyt, 42, Napoleon. Segura was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead, and her vehicle had heavy damage; Hoyt's vehicle had light damage.
Thursday, 8:42 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road U in Liberty Township, Erik Johnson, 40, Deshler, was cited with distracted driving, DUI, failure to stay in marked lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, illegal possession of drugs and driving on 12 point suspension.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 2:03 p.m., at milepost 41 on U.S. 24 eastbound, a vehicle driven by Ethan Randall, 19, 125 Prospect, Defiance, changed lanes and struck a semi driven by James Rice, 50, Grand Ledge, Mich. Randall's vehicle had heavy damage and Rice's had moderate damage. Randall was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital with no apparent injuries and was cited with improper lane change.
Wednesday, 7:56 a.m., at Clairmont and Westmoreland avenues, a vehicle driven by Julie Ekstrand, 44, Napoleon, struck a vehicle driven by Gregory Pollauf, 32, Napoleon. Ekstrand was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign and her vehicle had heavy damage; Pollauf's vehicle had light damage.
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., at Independence and Industrial drives, a vehicle driven by Jonathan Shaffer, 36, 7417 Stever Road, struck a vehicle driven by Jana Chupa, 46, Napoleon, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:20 p.m., on Ohio 500 just northeast of Township Road 112 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Cody Worman, 30, Paulding, swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle after his vehicle had crossed over the center line. Worman's vehicle overcorrected and ran off the roadway, coming to rest as it struck a tree. Worman was cited with failure to control and his vehicle had moderate damage.
Paulding Police
Monday, 2:50 p.m., at East Caroline and North Water streets, a vehicle driven by Astraea Rohdy, 23, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Doctor, 37, Paulding, causing light damage to both vehicles. Rohdy was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 12:32 p.m., at 3940 County Road 19, Pettisville, Clinton Township, LaMar Yoder, Pettisville, was advised by a telephone scam to purchase $500 worth of Google Play cards in order to pay off a PayPal account he had not used. Yoder purchased the cards and read the activation codes to the telephone operator. Yoder also reported that the operator transferred $1000 from one of his personal accounts to his checking in order to pay for the gift cards. Sheriff advised Yoder to call the bank to change passwords and secure the accounts.
Wednesday, 9:28 a.m., at 15309 County Road C, Wauseon, Clinton Township, a suspicious vehicle owned by Joshua Yoho, Wauseon, was left by a towing company at the residence of William and Jerilyn Seibel, 25309 County Road C, Wauseon, by mistake. Owner was notified and promised to move the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.