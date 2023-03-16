Area police reports
State patrol---
Saturday, 10 p.m., at the railroad crossing on Deatrick Street, near Jackson Avenue in Defiance, a northbound vehicle driven by Senica Sierra, 40, 656 Clinton St., was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Joshua Haas, 44, 2127 Baltimore Road, while waiting for a train to pass. Sierra's vehicle had moderate damage and Haas' vehicle had light damage. Haas was cited for speed violation and the police report indicated Haas may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Monday, 10 p.m., near milepost 5 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Unger, 39, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:29 a.m., near milepost 12 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Timothy Borkosky, 52, 16289 Ashpacher Road.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 5:50 a.m., at Clemmer and Jericho roads in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Courtany Bigger, 29, Hicksville, sustained no damage when it slid through the stop sign at Clemmer and Jericho, went off the south side of the roadway just past Lake Road and struck a telephone box. Bigger was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:27 a.m., on Harding Road, south of Power Dam Road at the Defiance city limit, a southbound vehicle driven by Austin Adair, 20, 06909 Ohio 66, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and spun around on the Harding Road bridge, struck the railing to the west three times while spinning and came to rest on top of the railing. Adair had possible injuries and Defiance Fire Department responded for transport, but did not go at that time. He later self-transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance police---
Friday, 1:21 p.m., at CCNO, Jennifer Howe, 48, 304 Hilton Ave., and William Shoemaker, 44, 14924 Ohio 15, were served warrants for an alleged theft that occurred at 08845 Ohio 66 North.
Tuesday, 11:37 a.m., on Clinton Street, south of Third Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Barbara George, 73, Napoleon, attempted to change lanes and sideswiped a southbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Pannell, 27, 1470 S. Clinton St. Both vehicles had light damage, and George was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 3:57 p.m., at 717 W. First St., Jennifer Timbers, 38, 717 W. First St., and a 17-year-old were each charged with disorderly conduct and released with a summons.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., at Scott and Lagrange streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Cameran Hill, 16, Napoleon, was struck from the rear by an unidentified, southbound vehicle that fled the scene before police arrived.
Sunday, 8:32 a.m., on the Perry Street bridge, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaden Bergstedt, 18, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and skidded across all lanes of traffic and crashed into the bridge wall.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., on Ohio 613, east of County Road 131 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kent Manson, 31, Paulding, had heavy damage when it left the south side of the roadway and struck two parked cars. Manson had suspected serious injuries and was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital. Both of the vehicles he struck were owned by Harry Gray, Paulding. One had heavy damage and the other had moderate damage. Manson was cited for OVI.
Monday, 7:40 a.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road 128 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Monica Gonzales, 42, Oakwood, attempted to pass a northbound vehicle driven by Janell Bradford, 44, Oakwood, as Bradford's vehicle attempted a left turn. Gonzales' vehicle struck Bradford's and both vehicles had moderate damage. Gonzales was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.
Paulding police---
March 9, 7:53 a.m., on Harrison Street, near the Straley Apartments, an eastbound vehicle driven by Elijah Lee, 17, Paulding, lost control and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by April Kline, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage, and Lee was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon police---
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., on East Airport Highway, a westbound vehicle driven by Stephenie Moench, 46, Swanton, sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center, struck a mailbox at 670 E. Airport Highway, on the south side of the roadway, continued westbound off the roadway and struck a Toledo Edison utility pole. Moench was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for driving under the influence.
Fire
Ridgeville Township---
Wednesday, 4:05 p.m., firefighters were called to County Road 24, south of County Road W in Ridgeville Township for a ditch fire.
