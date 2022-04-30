State Patrol---
Monday, 5:47 p.m., at milepost 32 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kevin Weisman, 63, Van Wert, sustained functional damage when a tire fell off. No injuries reported.
Tuesday, 6:30 a.m., at milepost 0 on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jesus Salas, 32, Cecil, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:55 a.m., at Ohio 34 and County Road G in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Marin Garcia, 20, Indianapolis, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Dennis Fenstermaker, 59, Coldwater, Mich. Garcia's vehicle then traveled off the roadway and into a ditch. Carlos ulloa, 43, Indianapolis, a passenger in Garcia's vehicle, was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Wellness and Health Centers, Bryan, for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were disabled. Garcia was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic and Fenstermaker was cited for a safety belt violation.
Wednesday, 9:15 a.m., on County Road 107 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexander Greutman, 27, Scott, and a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Griefenstine, 36, Dresden, side-swiped one another, causing light damage to the rearview mirrors.
Thursday, 7:40 a.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Paulding County's Washington Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jacob Schumm, 31, 19025 Schick Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
April 21, 8:57 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Kayleen Justinger, 30, Oakwood, was arrested on two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
April 22, 7:31 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Paulding County, Devan Booher, 24, Sherwood, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
April 22, 10:02 a.m., at 549 N. Winter St., Adrian, Mich., Christina Blake, 43, Fayette, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
April 22, 12:59 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Alexis Lemons, 26, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:01 p.m., at 413 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, Mackenzie Cordle, 25, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to the custody of Bryan Police Department.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Robert Poppe, 38, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 8:11 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Derek Wagner, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 9:10 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Nikolai Meier, 34, Waterloo, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:36 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Katelyn Pittsley, 30, Defiance, was arrested on five warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:40 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Christina Young, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 1:35 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Jeremy Litchfield, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 1:35 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a northbound vehicle in the outside lane driven by Madison Benson, 22, 328 Aspen Terrace, attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Deatrick, 44, 19261 Road 1048. Benson was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane. Both vehicles had light damage.
Sunday, 11:37 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a semi driven by John Sherick, 44, Findlay, attempted a right turn onto a private drive and struck a utility pole. The vehicle had light damage and Sherick was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 11:41 p.m., on Latchaw Drive, west of Harding Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Sanchez, 28, 4140 Timberlane Drive, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:24 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Carter Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Reed, 29, 17848 Ohio 15, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer. Reed and seven-year-old passenger, Rebecca Reed, 676 Clinton St., had possible injuries from the accident but were not treated.
Wednesday, 7:56 a.m., on Anthony Wayne Blvd., west of Fallen Timbers Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Taylor Gile, 16, 580 Three Rivers Court, sustained light damage when it struck a mailbox. She was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 8:47 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue, near Cleveland Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Katelyn Brown, 17, 1721 Cross Creek Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cassy Gehring, 38, 1714 Cimmaron Lane. Brown's vehicle had moderate damage and she was charged with assured clear distance ahead. Gehring's vehicle had light damage.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., at milepost 36 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dain Sutton, 18, 10576 Haller St., sustained heavy damage when it struck metal debris in the roadway.
Tuesday, 4:45 p.m., at Monroe Street and Riverview Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Kathleen Rebeau, 71, Napoleon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Mildred Sigg, 88, Napoleon. Rebeau had possible injuries but was not treated or transported. Both vehicles were disabled in the accident.
Wednesday, 10:39 a.m., at 808 N. Perry St., Jacob Couts, 19, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and transferred to CCNO.
Friday, 9:36 a.m., at Williams Street and Garfield Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shauna Houck, 28, Paulding, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tercia Brzozowski, 19, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Tuesday, 9:05 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ethan Short, 31, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
April 22, 10:33 p.m., at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by James Curry, 52, Fayette, drove onto a sidewalk at the Circle K and struck a propane tank cage, forcing it to the building. The vehicle had light damage and Curry was cited for DUI.
Sunday, 8:48 p.m., at 1120 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Steven Gleckler, 65, Wauseon, attempted to enter the avenue from a private drive and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Myah Rayoum, 19, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 4:07 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Jamie Winland, 45, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Teresa Dunson, 54, Wauseon, which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Linda Short, 60, Fayette. All three vehicles had light damage and no injuries were reported. Winland was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire — Thursday, 3:15 p.m., at The Bend and Lockwood roads, firefighters from Delaware Township responded to a grass fire. Upon arrival, firefighters observed a controlled burn.
Fire — Thursday, 3:27 p.m., on Ohio 108, north of County Road 18, on the west side of the road, a brush fire was reported.
Fire — Friday, 1:15 p.m., at County Roads 16 and F, firefighters from Holgate and New Bavaria were called for a field fire comprising about two acres. When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had been extinguished.
Fire — Friday, 4 p.m., at 17327 County Road G-1, firefighters were called to a field fire.
