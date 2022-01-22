• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 2:57 a.m., at Buckskin and Cicero roads in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a sheriff's cruiser driven by Deputy Kevin Fackler, 61, failed to yield right of way causing a vehicle driven by Tyler Martin, 19, Bryan, to turn eastbound, cross the center line and exit the roadway where it struck a utility pole. No injuries in the accident and Martin's vehicle had functional damage. Fackler was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:36 a.m., on the Krouse Road railroad crossing off of County Road 424 in Defiance Township, the railroad gates activated and no train was present. A semi driven by Randall Digby, 51, Findlay, drove through the gates and broke the second one.
Monday, 10:05 p.m., on Ohio 15 north of Doud Road in Washington Township, a service vehicle driven by Jeremy Olivarez, 27, 10688 First St., sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:14 a.m., at 19492 Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, Natalie Babcock, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and transported from the Paulding County Jail to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:23 a.m., at 3295 Reiser Ave., New Philadelphia, Wesley Easley, 59, Columbus, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken from the Tuscarawas County Jail to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:23 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, John Kreischer, 41, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Jan. 14, 8:47 p.m., on Karnes Avenue south of Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Carisa Partee, 37, 410 Hopkins St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:49 p.m., at North Clinton Street and Stadium Drive, a vehicle driven by Alyssa Brewer, 22, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Scott McLuckie, 62, Toledo. Brewer's vehicle had moderate damage and McLuckie's had light damage. Brewer was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 1:18 p.m., at Carter Avenue and Nicholas Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Nareshkumar Prajapati, 40, 210 Summit St., Apt. C, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Davenport, 39, 205 Carter Ave. Apt. 3. Both vehicles had light damage and Prajapati was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 10:16 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Zachary Strouse, 23, West Unity, was served a warrant for violation of a protection order.
Thursday, 11:41 a.m., at 1609 Woodhurst Drive, Daniel Mohr, 47, 07640 Ohio 15, was served a warrant from Adult Parole and he was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:04 p.m., at South Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a vehicle driven by Madalyn Griner, 19, 85 Lakeview Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Judith Detter, 69, 20399 Cromley Road. Both vehicles had light damage and Griner was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 7:51 p.m., at 1116 Perry St., Lovell Jones III, 27, address unknown, was charged with criminal trespassing and released.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., at 635 Ohio 109, Liberty Center, deputies were called for a neighbor dispute and Tammy Oelkrug, 52, Liberty Center, was issued citation for animals no permitted to run.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:11 a.m., on Ohio 114 west of Township Road 187 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by James Craft, 68, Grover Hill, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 1:15 a.m., on County Road 177 south of County Road 72 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Tyra Stein, 40, Lima, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Paulding Police
Wednesday, 9:42 a.m., at 123 Main St., a parked vehicle driven by Matthew Beyer, 38, Paulding, attempted to back out of parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Robin Arend, 56, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 11:54 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a vehicle driven by Donald Reynolds, 81, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ruben Acevedo, 71, Wauseon, and caused functional damage to both vehicles. Reynolds was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
• Fire
Ney
Fire — Friday, 8:04 a.m., at U.S. 127 and McCavit Road, firefighters from Ney-Washington Township Fire Department were dispatched for a vehicle fire. Unable to get in touch with the fire department Friday, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office was contacted and deputy reported that there were no injuries and no arrests.
