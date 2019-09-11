• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., on U.S. 20A, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sue Ellen Barnum, 48, West Unity, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 6:56 p.m., Benjamin Kinder, 74, 508 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, was exiting the drive at 675 Cleveland Ave. and collided with a vehicle on Ottawa Avenue driven by Sally Roberts, 65, Walbridge, Ohio. Damage to both vehicles was light. Kinder was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 8:50 p.m., Lori Ann Saxman, 51, 1718 Delaware Court, Defiance, was southbound on Jefferson Avenue when she struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 11:01, the theft of a lawnmower was reported by Arps Hardware, 1400 S. Clinton St.
Sunday, 2:33 p.m., at Cedar and Grove streets, vehicles driven by Polly Bevins, 49, 1019 Washington Ave., Defiance, and Maddison Bloomfield, 15, 1123 Schultz St., Defiance, collided. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Bevins was cited for a stop sign violation.
Monday, 5:34 p.m., Britzi Neuenschwander, 24, 459 Pontiac Drive, Unit F, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant out of Williams County. She was transported to CCNO.
Monday, 5:39 p.m., the theft of a purse was reported in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 2:56 p.m., on Farmer Mark Road near Fountain Street in Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Zachary Brown, 23, Montpelier, went out of control. The trailer of the farm truck struck a guardrail and drug the guardrail into a utility junction box. Damage to the truck was light. Brown was cited for operating without reasonable control.
Monday, 6:50 a.m., on Christy Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kenton McQuillin, 47, 23343 Nagel Road, Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:32 p.m., on Henry County Road P and U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, vehicles driven by Tina Fox, 53, Wauseon, and Joshua Hathaway, 21, Hamler, collided. Both vehicles traveled off the east side of U.S. 6. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Fox, Hathaway, and Suzanne Dewese, 38, Napoleon, a passenger in the Fox vehicle, were transported by McClure Rescue to Henry County Hospital. Fox was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a highway.
Monday, 11:45 p.m., the theft of a purse from a vehicle was reported at Campbell Soup, 12773 Ohio 110, Napoleon.
Tuesday, 8:02 a.m., on Henry County Road 5 in Damascus Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jason Brown, 41, Grelton, went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in the bottom of a large ditch. Brown left the scene of the accident but was later identified by authorities as the driver of the van. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Tuesday, 2:34 p.m., Andrew Peters, 33, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
