• Police reports
State Police
April 29, 12:27 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 23 in Defiance County, the driver of a westbound vehicle, Randy Herring, 53, Marion, Ind., fell asleep and struck the back of a vehicle that did not stop for the accident. Damage to Herring's vehicle was heavy. Herring, and two passengers, Jason Strait, 39, Hartford, Ind., and Allen Vangordon, 54, Hartford, Ind., suffered suspected minor injuries.
April 29, 1:37 p.m., on Ohio 613 at mile post 8 in Paulding Township of Paulding County, a westbound vehicle driven by Anthony Baxter, 21, Payne, went off the left side of the roadway, struck and embankment and came to rest in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Baxter was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Baxter was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injury.
Saturday, 9:49 p.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 31 in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Vincent Literal, 52, Noblesville, Ind., struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 5:37 p.m., on Ohio 15 at mile post 8 in Williams County's Jefferson Township, a tire blew out on a southbound vehicle driven by Gregory Dalton, 71, Bryan, and his vehicle went left of center, struck a trailer, went off the roadway and struck a ditch before striking a parked car and coming to rest in a chicken coop. A second vehicle, driven by Manuel Cruz Diaz, 39, Montpelier, ran off the road trying to avoid Dalton's vehicle and struck a mailbox. Dalton was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Heavy damage reported to Dalton's vehicle and light damage to the parked vehicle struck by Dalton's. No damage reported to Cruz Diaz' vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 5:21 a.m., at Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Whitney Rudder, 33, Hicksville, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:41 p.m., at 1128 Jefferson Ave., Christopher Hoover, 48, same address was arrested on a TPO violation and released.
Tuesday, 7:23 a.m., at 1722 Alpha Lane, on a domestic violence call, officers arrested Toma Swiney, 46, Greenville, Pa., on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Tuesday, 3:19 p.m., at the U.S. 24 overpass on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Todd Whitten, 50, Vandalia, Ill., made a left turn onto North Clinton Street on a green light when a northbound vehicle on North Clinton driven by Sharon Carr, 72, Van Wert, ran a red light and was struck by Whitten's vehicle. Carr's vehicle then drove up and onto the curb. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Carr was cited with failure to yield.
Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., 1841 East Second St., Nathaniel Long, 38, homeless, was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 5:37 p.m., at 619 Daggett Drive, Eric Wood, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:22 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Eric Konwinski, 31, Montpelier, was served warrants.
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., at 111 Yeager St., Ashley Cole, 31, Napoleon, was cited for disorderly conduct after an incident.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 7:44 a.m., on County Road 60 just east of County Road 177, in Washington Township, a west bound vehicle driven by Ali Eickholt, 29, Grover Hill, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Paulding Police
Saturday, 11:30 a.m., at 725 Main St., a vehicle driven by Brittany Clark, 25, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacob Weir, 24, Paulding. Damage to both vehicles was moderate. Clark was cited with driving under suspension.
Wauseon Police
Monday, 4:17 p.m., at 1135 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by June Voss, 81, Liberty Center, struck a vehicle driven by Robin Pennell, 65, Delta. Damage was light to both vehicles. Voss was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
FIRE
Defiance
Fire— Wednesday, 12:03 p.m., at the Atlantic Street railroad crossing, firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a CSX train fire where the traction motor of the lead locomotive had caught fire. Four CO2 extinguishers extinguished the fire and cooled the area and CSX personnel stated they would contact CSX for further instruction for operation.
