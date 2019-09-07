• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., on Openlander Road, a vehicle driven by Georgia Hines, 19, 12402 Openlander Road, Sherwood, went off the left side of the roadway, returned and went off the right side of the roadway. She was cited for failure to control. The vehicle was not damaged.
Thursday, 7:29 p.m., Lauro Sanchez Jr., 48, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Court.
Thursday, 8:59 p.m., on Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Kristina Waldron, 38, 28427 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:31 p.m., a 15-year-old female was charged with delinquency by means of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident in the 1100 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Friday, 10:04 a.m., money was reported stolen from a parked vehicle in the 1100 block of Latty Street.
Friday, 12:29 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., Adam Spieth, 23, Liberty Center, was cited for an expired registration following a traffic stop at Industrial Drive and U.S. 24.
Thursday, 5:16 p.m., a report of criminal trespassing was reported in the 900 block of American Road.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., on Ohio 2, a vehicle driven by Margaret Steckly, 77, Hicksville, backed from a parking space and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Parrish, 45, Antwerp. Steckly was cited for failure to use care in backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wauseon Police
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., at Chestnut and Fulton streets, a vehicle driven by Donna Stutzman, 83, Wauseon, entered the intersection and collided with a vehicle driven by Faith Weber, 20, Wauseon. Stutzman was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Damage was moderate to the Stutzman vehicle and heavy to the Weber vehicle. There were no injuries.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 10:04 a.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 2127 Baltimore Road.
