Area police reports
State patrol---
Feb. 21, 7:05 a.m., near milepost 2 Ohio 108 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a northbound R.I.M. Trucking, LLC, semi driven by Jason Denton, 49, Rochester, Ind., sustained heavy damage when it drove off the east side of the roadway and entered a ditch, re-entered the roadway and blew a tire, causing the trailer to overturn. It left the roadway a second time, entering a barren field and spilling steel bushings in the field. Denton was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 6:40 p.m., on County Road F.75 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Patricia Boynton, 76, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:24 p.m., near milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kelly Hephner, 60, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., at milepost 0 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Samuel Steury, 69, Spencerville, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:05 a.m., at Gerken Road and Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a westbound vehicle on Gerken Road, driven by Luke Cereghin, 16, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it lost control and failed to stop at a stop sign, coming to rest in a ditch on the west side of Defiance-Henry County Line Road. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:45 a.m., near milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Brandt, 44, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Brandt was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:08 a.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Vicki Davis, 58, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it slid off the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. She was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:08 a.m., on U.S. 127, near County Road 424 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Katherine Denney, 24, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Saturday, 7:09 p.m., on Ohio 18, east of Glenburg Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Juan Briones, 74, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:49 p.m., at Williams Center-Cecil and Lockwood roads in Mark Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Darwin Schroeder, 75, Mark Center, sustained light damage when it attempted a right turn and left the roadway. He was cited for failure to control, and alcohol may have been a factor according to the accident report.
Defiance police---
Thursday, 4:11 p.m., at Ralston Avenue and Anthony Wayne Boulevard, a westbound vehicle driven by Chelsea Davis, 32, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Caci Hyman, 33, Paulding. Both vehicles had light damage, and Davis was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 12:56 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Lavern Martin, 67, 2217 Leisure Shores Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Arnold Readon, 28, Baltimore Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Martin was cited for assured clear distance.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 7:34 a.m., on County Road L in Monroe Township, an eastbound American Municipal Power vehicle driven by Edgar Ralda, 28, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:48 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Penny Shiple, 17, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 5:44 a.m., near milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kira Torrez, 25, 225 Prospect St., Defiance, sustained light damage when it lost control and left the north side of the roadway, coming to rest in a ditch.
Saturday, 6:15 a.m., near milepost 52.4 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Candace Perkins, 33, Toledo, sustained light damage when it lost control and left the north side of the roadway, and came to rest in a ditch.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., at 1500 Glenwood Ave., after being arrested at 4:42 p.m. for breaking and entering at this address, Dakota Embry, 24, Bryan, and Ashley Carter, 28, Toledo, were served warrants from Henry County Sheriff's Office and handed over to their custody. They were subsequently taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:06 a.m., at CCNO, Ashley Carter, 28, Toledo and Dakota Embry, 24, Bryan, were served warrants for breaking and entering.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 12:38 a.m., on Township Road 230, west of County Road 15 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Shaylee Garrett, 18, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:48 p.m., on U.S. 24, west of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer O'Keefe, 42, Huntertown, Ind., swerved to miss a collision with a vehicle in the roadway and sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey Windoloski, 30, Fort Wayne. O'Keefe's vehicle had heavy damage and Windoloski's had moderate damage.
Friday, 7:51 p.m., on Township Road 180, west of Township Road 51 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Clark, 42, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:57 p.m., on Ohio 500, west of Township Road 81 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Randel Daeger, 69, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding police---
Saturday, 4:01 p.m., at North Williams Street and Dooley Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Robert Boyd, 64, Paulding, sustained light damage when it attempted a left turn into 1001 N. Williams St. and struck a pole.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 6:49 a.m., on U.S. 20A, near Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tina Harlin, 57, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Riley Williams, 21, Hudson, Mich. Harlin's vehicle had heavy damage and Williams' vehicle had moderate damage. Harlin was cited for assured clear distance.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 6:32 p.m., on Elm Street, west of Detroit Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Skyler Figy, 22, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control.
