• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 18, 11 p.m., on Fulmer Road, a vehicle driven by Jason Lambert, 34, 24569 Watson Road, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., a burglary was reported on Aspen Terrace Drive and is under investigation.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 12:08 p.m., Flora Epuna, 61, 2290 Baltimore Road, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 9:51 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 600 block of West High Street.
Tuesday, 3:06 p.m., on Main Street, a stopped vehicle driven by Abigal Gerhart, 45, Hicksville, backed up to avoid a turning semi. Her vehicle struck a vehicle driven by John Birkhold, 79, Antwerp. Damage was light to the Birkhold vehicle, while Gerhart's was not damaged.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:54 a.m., on County Road O, a vehicle driven by Thomas Gray, 58, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:06 a.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by David Merrill, 44, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Ryan Harroun, 19, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:22 p.m., on Riverview Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jordyn Barnhart, 25, Wauseon, struck a guardrail while turning. Barnhart was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Sheffield Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Oct. 15, 5:41 p.m., on Road BC in German Township, a vehicle driven by Dana Sauveur, 41, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Oct. 17, 12:47 p.m., on Superior Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Newlove, 53, Wauseon, backed and struck a parked vehicle owned by Alanna Knight, Wauseon. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 6:48 p.m., on Cherry Street, vehicles driven by Roy Shelhart, 50, Delta, and Jeffrey Oestreich, 31, Wauseon, collided. Shelhart was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Shelhart vehicle and light to the Oestreich vehicle.
