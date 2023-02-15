Area police reports:
Defiance sheriff---
Feb. 8, 7 a.m., on Harris Road, south of Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Spallinger, 37, 15390 Harris Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Feb. 8, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Myra Keesbury, 33, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:12 p.m., on Stever Road, north of Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Conor Wolfrum, 17, 337 Harding Street, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Saturday, 7:07 p.m., on West High Street, west of State Service Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Carol Castenien-Bohn, 61, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage to the front end when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 7:54 p.m., on Defiance Putnam County Line Road, east of Hill Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randoulf Zimmerman, 41, Bowling Green, Ky., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Monday, 8:46 a.m., on Moss Street, north of West Sessions Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Wilde, 32, 1199 Washington Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jary Humbert, 72, 22401 Gares Road, as Humbert's vehicle attempted to back from the private drive at 705 Moss St. Both vehicles had light damage and Humbert was cited for improper backing.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Daniel Ordway, 29, Oakwood, turned himself in to the court on a warrant.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 6:45 p.m., on Ohio 637, north of County Road 191 in Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dalton Thomas, 27, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:47 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Katelyn Hughes, 34, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:02 p.m., on Township Road 51, north of County Road 180 in Carryall Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bonnie Webb, 67, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 6:30 a.m., on County Road 12, east of Township Road 95 in Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Zaine Cotterman, 25, Scott, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Monday, 6:05 p.m., on Ohio 500, north of Township Road 112 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marsha Bennett, 73, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it went off the north side of the road, over a concrete culvert and came to a rest on the ditch bank. Bennett suffered suspected serious injuries but was not transported nor treated at the scene. Bennett was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 7:01 a.m., on Ohio 637, north of Township Road 118 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Heather Cooper, 39, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage it was struck by a deer.
