Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a semi tractor-trailer driven by Osvaldo San Martin, 55, Winston-Salem, N.C., attempted a right turn and struck a stop sign. He was cited for improper backing and starting.
Friday, 6:32 a.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marlaina Kohlbeck, 24, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 10:57 p.m., on County Road 12 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Eli Molitor, 20, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:45 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Logan Psurny, 22, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:39 p.m., near milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dustin Dunson, 34, 1221 Magnolia St., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 10:47 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 66 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Randal Thomas, 39, 224 Cleveland Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:30 a.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tiffany Gutierrez, 41, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 6:37 a.m., on Ohio 249, east of Cemetery Road in Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Turnbull, 35, Hicksville, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Jan. 3, 6:35 a.m., at Third Street and Jackson Avenue, an eastbound vehicle owned by Matthew Kiessling, 107 Widmer St., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Carnahan, 71, Cecil. Carnahan was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries while his passenger, Karol Carnahan, 67, Cecil, also had suspected minor injuries, but was not transported. The other driver left the scene before authorities arrived and was not identified.
Friday, 3:55 p.m., at Douglas and East Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Rose Knott, 79, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nicole Minch, 40, Continental. Both vehicles had light damage, and Knott was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 8:24 a.m., at 06775 County Road T, Liberty Center, Tiffany Hernandez, 32, Liberty Center, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County for failure to appear and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 1:51 a.m., at Cowens and Hill streets, Hamler, Nathaniel Hathaway, 27, was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road 7 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brian Bitzinger, 42, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 3:45 p.m., 608 East St., Liberty Center, Robert Chestnut, 47, Lima, was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.
Sunday, 8:43 p.m., at 211 S. Damascus St., Liberty Center, Lori Shambarger, 53, Liberty Center, was arrested on a Defiance County warrant while William Veigel, 67, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 9:08 a.m., at East Clinton and Maple Street, Stephanie Gray, 39, no address given, was arrested and served a summons for possession of drugs.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 6:49 p.m., at Township Road 1037 and Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Epple, 18, Oakwood, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Jacquelyn Horst, 60, Oakwood. Horst's vehicle had heavy damage and Epple's had moderate damage. Epple was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 6:57 p.m., on County Road 424, about 900 feet east of County Road 105 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Seculah Jackson, 66, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Sunday, 10:30 p.m., on County Road 72, west of County Road 131 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Miranda Bussing, 42, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway on the north side, overcorrected, crossed the center line and left the roadway on the south side where it rolled and came to rest in a field. Bussing was cited for failure to control.
Paulding police---
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., at 326 Wayne Ave., a Dangler Excavating vehicle driven by Linda Baumle, 55, Paulding, attempted a left turn while a vehicle driven by Cathy Ruiz, 61, Payne, was driving behind Baumle's vehicle and failed to stop. Baumle's vehicle struck Ruiz's vehicle which then spun and traveled across both lanes of traffic and came to rest at the residence at 326 W. Wayne St. Ruiz was taken by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. Baumle's vehicle had light damage and Ruiz's vehicle had moderate damage
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 4:35 p.m., on North Shoop Avenue at East Elm Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Kardatzke, 47, Adrian, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michelle Sneider, 52, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage, and Kardatzke was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 3:02 p.m., on Oak Street at Oakwood Avenue, a westbound unidentified vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shannon Swartz, 45, Wauseon, and left the scene before authorities arrived. Swartz's vehicle had moderate damage.
