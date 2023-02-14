Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 5:50 a.m., on County Road 143, near County Road 218 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by William Carlisle, 34, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., on Aspacher Road, near Switzer Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Roslynn Johnson, 25, 1421 Ralston Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:37 a.m., on Christy Road, north of Elliott Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Diontae Torrez, 38, 09245 Christy Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 2:37 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Kimberly Hoffman, 51, 1415 Mustang Drive, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., at Ayersville Avenue and Standley Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexandra Toeppe, 20, 125 Prospect St., drove off the roadway and struck a stop sign. The vehicle had moderate damage, and Toeppe was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 9:41 a.m., at 1220 Magnolia Drive, a vehicle driven by Keeta Diller, 66, 13801 Fruit Ridge Road, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Dustin Dunson, 1221 Magnolia Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Diller was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Saturday, 7:22 p.m., at 936 Wilhelm St., Christopher Jasso, 25, 936 Wilhelm St., was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 10:58 a.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Aryzona Cook, 16, 08683 Christy Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stephanie Sindel, 53, 162 Cleveland Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Cook was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Thursday, 7:55 a.m., on County Road H in Monroe Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tina Burns, 61, Holgate, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the north, overcorrected and crossed the center line. It then left the roadway to the south and came to rest in a ditch.
Friday, 9:58 p.m., at 148 Railway Ave., Holgate, Cynthia Corser, 47, Holgate, was cited for OVI.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., at county roads R and 19 in Napoleon Township, Alex Wagner, 22, Napoleon, was cited for OVI.
Saturday, 12:50 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road H, Holgate, Daniel Bower, 37, Napoleon, was cited for OVI.
Saturday, 18-512 County Road B, New Bavaria, Jamie Nash, 36, Stryker, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 5:51 p.m., on U.S. 6 near milepost 43 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Erin Sheehan, 25, Rocky River, sustained heavy damage when it sideswiped a semi driven by Ahmad Sultan, 43, Fort Wayne, left the roadway to the north, entered the median and overturned. The semi had light damage, and Sheehan was cited for rules for driving within a marked line.
Sunday, 10:51 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michelle Henricks, 33, Bryan, attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Stanley Phillips, 80, Wauseon, when Phillips' vehicle was attempting a left turn. In the process the two vehicles struck one another and both incurred moderate damage. Henricks was cited for a prohibition against driving upon the left side of the road.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 2:19 a.m., at Indiana Avenue and Lagrange Street, Christopher Butler, 47, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
Paulding sheriff---
Thursday, 12:06 p.m., on County Road 192, west of Township Road 53 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christina Perez, 31, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the south and came to rest down a steep embankment. She was cited for failure to control.
Williams sheriff---
Thursday, 6:39 a.m., on Ohio 34, near County Road 19.50 in Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Susan Spieth, 54, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
