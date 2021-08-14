• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 1:55 p.m., at U.S. 20A and County Road 24 in Fulton County's German Township, a vehicle driven by Ali Smadi, 63, Bridgeview, Ill., was struck by a vehicle driven by Alyse Mull, 58, Wauseon. Mull's vehicle left the roadway after impact, but Smadi brought his vehicle to a stop on the roadway. Damage to Mull's vehicle was heavy; moderate damage to Smadi's vehicle. Mull was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) for suspected minor injury. Passengers in Mull's vehicle were also taken to FCHC: Ilaynah Ruplinger, 5, Wauseon, and Makayliah Riplinger, 8, Wauseon, were taken by Archbold EMS for suspected minor injuries. Smadi was cited with failure to yield to a through highway.
Monday, 3:47 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Seth Rowe, 18, Bryan, was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Dalton Coburn, 27, 1232 Magnolia St., which had been hit from the rear by a vehicle driven by Johnathan Engel, 43, 903 Downs St. Rowe left the scene, so damage could not be assessed to his vehicle; Engel's vehicle had heavy damage, and Coburn's light damage. Engel was cited with failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 9:16 p.m., at Ohio routes 66 and 613 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Christian Hawkins, 45, 15481 Power Dam Road, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Riley Nagy, 23, Oakwood. Moderate damage to Nagy's vehicle and heavy damage to Hawkins'. Nagy was cited with failure to maintain safe distance between vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 3, 1:37 p.m., at the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Fort Wayne, Ind., Jaylin Rice, 20, Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Aug. 4, 9:10 a.m., at 2460 Jackson Pike, Columbus, Ohio, Cassandra Lykins, 29, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Aug. 6, 9:31 a.m., 1035 Heritage Trail, Ottawa, Brad Carpenter, 46, Paulding, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 10:21 p.m., at 9958 Heritage Drive, Sherwood, Thomas Simpson, 70, Hicksville, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 12:22 p.m., at 25159 Mekus Road, Dannelle Michael, 47, Napoleon, was arrested on a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:54 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Christopher McKown, 43, Toledon, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Wednesday, 5:55 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Louis Wiggins, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from Juvenile Probate.
Thursday, 12:39 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, several individuals were served warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: Craig Garkus, 38, Defiance, warrant on indictment; William Reed, 50, Fullmer Drive, Defiance; Michael Woroblewski, 56, Hicksville; Nicole Speiser, 37, Defiance; Corey Rowe, 30, Napoleon; Dewayne Grunden, 37, Antwerp; Jamie Hernandez Sr., 46, Defiance.
Thursday, 7:52 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Cara Phillips, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:05 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dawnella Krupeany, 46, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Thursday, 9:16 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Amos Yoder, 63, Hicksville, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 8:47 a.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Damien Bremmer, 27, no known address, was served a probation warrant, cited for resisting arrest and felony aggravated possession of methamphetamine and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Russell McCormick, 71, Fort Wayne, Ind., sustained light damage from a blown tire on a vehicle driven by Gregory McIntosh, 60, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., at Clinton Avenue and Third Street, a vehicle driven by Beverly Gambler, 30, 1777 S. Clinton St., side-swiped a parked vehicle, damaging the driver's side mirror of the parked vehicle. Gambler was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 12:50 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Second Street, a vehicle driven by Shelley Lumpkins, 57, 716 Deerwood Dr., struck a vehicle driven by Vanessa Cantrell, 32, 827 1/2 Jefferson Ave. Damage to both vehicles was light. Lumpkins was cited with failure to yield, reckless operation and OVI and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:57 p.m., at Second and Douglas streets, a vehicle driven by by Melody Cobb, 23, Bryan, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jessie Quinn, 15228 Dohoney Road, which, in turn, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Kieffer, 63, 26188 Ayersville Road. Damage to Quinn's and Kieffer's vehicles was light; Cobb's vehicle had heavy damage. Cobb was treated at the scene by Defiance Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to maintain clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 5:18 p.m., on Holgate Avenue, Shane Ingle, 36, 765 Kentner St., arrest for obstructing official business and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 10:33 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Christopher Tinsley Jr., 25, 828 Karnes Ave., was cited with criminal trespassing and released.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:21 p.m., 137 S. East St., McClure, Kylie Ezell, 20, Bowling Green, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., at West Front Street and North Perry Street, Rudi Ochoa, 62, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for income tax violation and released after posting bond.
Wednesday, 2:09 p.m., at West Main Street and North Perry Street, Louis Wiggins IV, 33, Napoleon, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant from Defiance County and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Clayton Hargrove, 27, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Thursday, 4:16 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Freedom Drive, a vehicle driven by Mickey Vold, 70, Napoleon, drove into a trench in a construction area, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 4:35 a.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Moore, 19, Archbold, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Tuesday, 4:16 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Brian Plesky, 39, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
• Fire
Amboy Township
Fire — Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., at 04910 County Road N in Fulton County's Amboy Township, the Swanton Fire Department responded to a structure fire. After arriving on scene, firefighters realized it was an abandoned residence that had been demolished and had caught fire — cause undetermined. Metamora-Amboy Township Fire Department arrived for mutual aid and took charge of the fire. No injuries reported.
