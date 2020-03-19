• Police reports
State Patrol
March 12, 10:57 p.m., on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Shannon Vold, 39, Napoleon, struck a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Vold was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 2:10 p.m., on Paulding County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Loy Taylor, 62, 23 Barlow Court, Defiance, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Dustin Dunlap, 29, 1051 Ralston Ave., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:34 a.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Cynthia Brown, 64, 04840 Evansport Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., a shed door was vandalized in the 100 block of Main Street.
Wednesday, 6:16 a.m., a 1998 Mercury vehicle was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Terrawenda Drive.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jensen Mack, 27, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 10:22 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 223 Chelsea Drive.
Fire — Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 270 Yeager St. The smoke was caused by a grill.
