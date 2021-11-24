• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 9:56 p.m., at milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a semi driven by Daz-Shawne Stapp, 24, Chandler, Okla., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Francis Karmol, 62, Sylvania. Stapp was cited with a turn signal violation and caused moderate damage to Karmol's vehicle and sustained light damage to his own.
Friday, 6:38 p.m., at milepost 2 on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a vehicle driven by Victoria Garrison, 62, Hamilton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:47 p.m., on County Road 13 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Terry Steffes, 54, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Ramon, 49, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., on Ohio 281 near milepost 5 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a motorcycle driven by Eric Murray, 45, Defiance, struck a deer in the roadway. He was transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Defiance Sheriff
Saturday, 1:56 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, in rural Stryker, Tyler Strohaver, 35, Garrett, Ind., was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 3 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., David Taylor, 26, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Tuesday, 11:13 a.m., at 333 N. Main St., Lima, Joel Giesige, 46, Defiance, was served a warrant and transported to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Nov. 17, 10:04 p.m., just past the on ramp of Ohio 15 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dana Cleve, 30, Cottrellville, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:57 p.m., at Session Avenue and Bell Street, a vehicle driven by Peggy Harvey, 64, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
Sunday, 5:52 a.m., on Precision Way at the Defiance Dog Park, a northbound vehicle driven by Bobby Melton, 31, 508 Harrison Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Sunday, 1 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street, a vehicle driven by Chasity Lindeman, 29, 1023 Ottawa Ave., attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St. Lindeman was cited for failure to yield on a left turn and her vehicle had moderate damage. King's vehicle had light damage.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 2:51 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jasmine Abraham, 22, Maumee, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:49 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Kirt Schnipke, 34, Hamler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:51 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by George Mahaffey, 61, Marion, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:43 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Jacob Hahn, 25, Malinta, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:56 a.m., on Township Road 3A in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Rowland, 19, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 7:43 a.m., on Ohio 613 just 1/4 mile west of County Road 107 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Vancleve, 40, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole, flipped and came to rest against another utility pole. Vancleve was treated at the scene by Paulding EMS for possible injuries. He was cited with failure to control.
