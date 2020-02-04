• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 9:58 p.m., at Fulton County roads D and 13 in Clinton Township, vehicles driven by Stephen Schomaeker, 24, 225 Hopkins St., Defiance, and Mark Weaver, 50, Archbold, collided. Schomaeker and his passengers, Briea Krabill, 20, 903 Dotterer St., and Kylee Aldrich, 25, 700 Kiser Road, both of Defiance, were taken by Fulton County EMS to the Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Schomaeker was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 4:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street, Ney.
Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., vandalism was reported on Hickory Street.
Defiance Police
Jan. 30, 11:26 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Urdiales, 60, 2169 Hawthorne Drive, switched lanes and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Amabilia Rodriguez, 82, 703 E. Second St. Urdiales was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Jan. 30, 4:19 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel Farmer, 29, 21192 Whisler Road, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sinisa Grahovac, 44, Hamiton, Ontario. Farmer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Farmer vehicle and light to the Grahovac vehicle.
Jan. 30, 11:08 p.m., Timothy Miller, 30, Laporte, Ind., was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes, driving under suspension and OVI following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 1:16 p.m., Jessica Bullinger, 35, Melrose, was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., on East Second Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Junior Dockery, 65, 20975 Buckskin Road, changed lanes and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Fred Behringer, 54, 1798 Maumee Drive. Behringer's vehicle then struck a curb. Damage was light to the Dockery vehicle and moderate to the Behringer vehicle. Dockery was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes.
Monday, 8:46 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Tanner Clingaman, 22, Bryan, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Mary Adkins, 28, 07640 Ohio 15. Clingaman was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Monday, 12:42 p.m., Santos Alvarado, 21, no permanent address, was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct while intoxicated and possession of drug abuse instruments after an alleged incident in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Monday, 9:20 p.m., Kristina Hoffman, 41, Baltimore Road, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop on South Jefferson Avenue.
Monday, 10:18 p.m., Toma Swiney, 818 Nicholas St., was charged with disorderly conduct, possession and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 1900 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:27 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Damron, 52, Luckey, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Monday, 6:59 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Prosser, 53, Napoleon, struck a truck driven by Daniel Hoffman, 53, Napoleon, that was backing into a private drive. Prosser was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Prosser vehicle and light to the Hoffman vehicle.
Monday, 7:47 p.m., April Batson, 46, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at Ohio routes 65 and 18, Deshler.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 6:01 a.m., a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 200 block of Patricia Avenue.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 8:41 a.m., firefighters were called to 414 Osceola Ave. for a report of a trash fire.
Fire — Tuesday, 10:58 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 2116 Royal Oak Ave.
Highland Township
Fire — Tuesday, 10:48 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 13420 Guy St.
