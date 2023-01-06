Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 6:30 a.m., near milepost 2 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Todd Cliffton, 26, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 12:29 p.m., near milepost 21 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Juan Hernandez, 66, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a large piece of plastic debris in the roadway.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Bowers, 19, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 5:40 a.m., near milepost 10 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Earnest Davis, 44, Jonesville, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:45 a.m., on County Road M in Henry County's Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sarah Ybanez, 36, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a raccoon.
Wednesday, 10:12 p.m., near milepost 19 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Van Vlerah, 49, Keysville, Ga., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 3:47 a.m., near milepost 9 on Ohio 66 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dawn Himburg, 47, 06909 N. Ohio 66, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 12:24 a.m., near milepost 24 on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Montgomery, 21, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:24 a.m., near milepost 4 on Ohio 249 in Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Caleb Chandler, 21, 1216 Emory St., sustained light damage when it struck a raccoon.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., on Ralston Avenue, just east of Wemor Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Kelly Salyer, 44, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., at Second and Seneca streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by William Miller, 89, 8717 Christy Road, attempted a left turn and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alex Tressler, 19, Paulding. Miller was treated by Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage and Miller was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:13 p.m., at milepost 38 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, Antoinette White, no age given, Indianapolis, was cited for OVI.
Napoleon police---
Dec. 30, 3:26 p.m., at Scott Street and Wood Drive, a northbound vehicle driven by Jordon Rosebrock, 34, Ridgeville Corners, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tate Rhodes, 18, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Rosebrock was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 2:24 p.m., at the interchange of U.S. routes 6 and 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Riggins, 31, Avon, Ind., had heavy damage when it attempted to change lanes rapidly to provide room for a merging vehicle and lost control, struck the guardrail on the north side, spun out and struck the south side guardrail at least twice.
Monday, 5:21 p.m., at Clinton and Hobson streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Megan Rodenhauser, 18, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a right turn and struck a pole.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:57 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Denise Wells, 57, Wauseon, attempted a left turn and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Scott Schuster, 52, Wauseon, as Schuster's vehicle attempted to turn right. Both vehicles had light damage and Wells was cited for failure to yield.
