Area police reports:
State patrol---
Saturday, 1:15 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 20A in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Casandra Schaffner, 33, West Unity, had slowed to turn left when it was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Melissa Nafziger, 45, Archbold. Schaffner had possible injuries but was not treated, and passenger in her vehicle, Chyenne James, 25, Fayette, had suspected minor injuries but was not treated. Nafziger and passenger in her vehicle, Eliana Nafziger, 11, Archbold, were taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Nafziger was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Schaffner's vehicle had moderate damage and Nafziger's had disabling damage.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 6:59 a.m., at the CSX railway crossing viaduct on Clinton Street, a southbound Railroad Vegetation Management, LLC, vehicle driven by Keaton Knisely, 25, Lynchburg, Va., struck the viaduct and caused light damage to the vehicle. Knisely was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., on County Road 11 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Delmar Tilse, 80, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Sunday, 5 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Schaffer, 72, Cecil, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Alexandria Luther, 23, Fort Wayne. Luther's vehicle had disabling damage and she was treated by Paulding EMS for suspected minor injuries. Schaffer's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Sunday, 6:11 p.m., on Ohio 49 at County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Harli Hall, 27, Oakwood, struck the rear of a semi-tanker driven by Jose Bustamente-Colunga, 53, Fort Wayne. Hall's vehicle had moderate damage and the semi had light damage.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Grace Tuttle, 19, Auburn, Ind., left the east side of the road, traveled down an embankment and struck a utility pole. Tuttle was taken by Antwerp EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle had disabling damage and she was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 1:01 p.m., on County Road 176, east of Township Road 77 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Rue, 18, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it crossed over the center line, left the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole, a ditch embankment and a tree stump before coming to rest in the front lawn of the residence at 08763 County Road 176. Rue was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 1:55 p.m., at County Road 72 and U.S. 127 in Blue Creek Township, an northbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Smith, 38, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susan Zachrich, 64, Cloverdale. Zachrich was taken by Scott Fire Department/EMS to Van Wert County Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Smith was cited for speed limit violation and assured clear distance ahead.
Fire:
Deshler---
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., at 408 W. Main St., firefighters were called for a vehicle fire near a residence. At the time of dispatch the vehicle was reportedly already fully engulfed in flames. Fire was fully extinguished and firefighters returned to service at 2:48 p.m.
