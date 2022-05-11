• Area police reports
State Patrol---
Friday, 10:05 a.m., at Ohio routes 637 and 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Theodore Stutz, 44, Columbus, backed into a northbound vehicle driven by Heather Dearinger, 41, Wapakoneta. Stutz's vehicle had no damage and Dearinger's vehicle had light damage. Stutz was cited for improper starting and backing.
Saturday, 12:05 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue in Defiance, a northbound vehicle driven by Adam Hicks, 49, 2146 Beechwood St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:15 p.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by James Bauer, 68, 2060 Willow Bay Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11:27 a.m., at Domersville Road and Pinehurst Drive in Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Ramirez, 33, Columbus, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Barbara Callan, 75, 1390 Ironwood Court, and Callan's vehicle overturned and came to rest on all four wheels off the roadway. Callan was taken by Richland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries, while Ramirez was taken by Richland Township EMS to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were disabled and Ramirez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., at milepost 31 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cheryl Gephart, 48, Roanoke, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Sunday, 11:29 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jordan Poynter, 37, Kokomo, Ind., struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Thelma Ramey, 64, Sherwood. both vehicles had light damage and Poynter was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 7:55 p.m., on U.S. 24, west of Flory Road, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alex Moser, 29, Napoleon, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Golding, 21, Zeeland, Mich., sustained moderate front end damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:30 a.m., on Cicero Road, south of Buckskin Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Gipson, 40, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Friday, 5:33 p.m., on North Clinton Street, north of Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Lemmon, 64, Bryan, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Schwiebert, 35, 1051 Ralston Ave. Lemmon's vehicle had light damage and Schwiebert's had heavy damage. Lemmon was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 1:02 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just north of U.S. 24 entrance ramp, a southbound vehicle driven by Charles Gehring, 61, 1230 Schultz St., struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Harper, 34, Napoleon. Both vehicles had light damage and Gehring was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 4:04 p.m., on North Clinton Street, north of George Isaac Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Gene Rupp, 69, Wauseon, attempted to change lanes and struck the side of a southbound vehicle driven by Julia Schultz, 74, 710 Westwood Drive. Light damage to both vehicles and Rupp was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 9:08 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Ruth Shetler, 28, Napoleon, was arrested for failure to appear and misuse of credit card.
Wauseon Police---
Saturday, 3:29 p.m., at North Shoop Avenue and East Elm Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Vilma Prieto, 33, Stryker, struck the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Audrey Jackson, 38, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage and Prieto was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.