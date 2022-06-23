State Patrol---
Friday, 9:54 p.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Marc Coffman, 45, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dennis Bott, 65, 15816 Williams Road, sustained light damage when it struck debris int he roadway.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 15, 2:12 p.m., at CCNO, Daniel Stripe, 32, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
June 15, 9:37 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Joseph Thomas, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from Seneca County for a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
June 16, 5:20 a.m., at Harris Road and Ohio 18 in Richland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Hoehn, 56, Ottawa.
June 16, 7:47 a.m., at County Road 424 and Jacobs Road, Defiance, Joe Suarez, no age or address given, was served a bench warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
June 16, 12:53 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Corey Schafer, 32, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the juvenile court and taken before the judge.
June 16, 12:55 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Matt Costanzo, 36, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:05 a.m., at CCNO, Brittany Carter, 25, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:57 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrew Keber, 31, 26637 County Road 424, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
June 14, 10:17 a.m., 1138 Riverside Ave., Joseph Kirk, 50, 1138 Riverside Ave., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3 a.m., at 1058 S. Clinton St., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Kevin Moore Jr., 29, 1004 Sunday St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood and Cory Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, were arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:52 p.m., at 1600 N. Clinton St., Mark Riebesuhl, 34, 06909 Ohio 66, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:51 a.m., at 1058 S. Clinton St., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., was arrested for violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:54 a.m., at 1890 E. Second St., Norman Esparza, 47, Cecil, was arrested for indecent and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:31 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Rovert Perez, 58, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Cody Orlando, 33, 844 N. Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:59 p.m., at 733 Summit St., a vehicle driven by Christina Colburn 53, 429 Nicholas St., backed from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Ryan Moll, no age given, 713 Alton St. Light damage was caused to both vehicles and Colburn was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Tuesday, noon, at 1680 Terrawenda Drive, Frankie Williamson, 77, 1680 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 9:14 p.m., at 137 S. East St., McClure, Heather Forster, 22, McClure, was cited for OVI.
Monday, 9:51 p.m., on County Road 91 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jaynie Gilgenback, 61, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:29 p.m., at 143 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Cody Dills, 29, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and endangering children, and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:58 a.m., at County Road 24 and Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Perry Stein, 58, Hudson, Mich., struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Kyla Fox, 20, Bryan, and both vehicles had disabling damage. Stein was cited for failure to yield at a posted stop sign.
Tuesday, 9:51 p.m., at Ohio 65 and County Road F in Bartlow Township, a southbound semi driven by Ronald Meyer, 64, Napoleon, sustained disabling damage when it left the west side of the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a concrete bridge. Meyer was taken to Henry County Hospital by Medic-1 for suspected minor injuries.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 12:54 a.m., at 500B E. Maumee St., Troy Antoszewski, 51, Napoleon, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
June 15, noon, at the intersection of county roads 171 and 138 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Melinda Gonzales, 37, Paulding, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Lyle Carr, 56, Oakwood. Both vehicles had disabling damage.
Saturday, 9:59 a.m., on County Road 139 in Emerald Township, a northbound farm vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Steven MacHamer, 27, Paulding, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Klee Dangler, 78, Cecil, and caused light damage to both vehicles.
Monday, 5:24 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 21 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Pamela Reese, 70, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:33 p.m., on Township Road 156, about 1/4 mile west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheridan Matty, 16, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Matty was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon Police---
Tuesday, 2:38 p.m., at Elm and Brunell streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Montanez de la Garza, 19, Del Rio, Texas, struck a westbound vehicle driven by William Waxler, 84, 518 Tiedeman Ave., and both vehicles had disabling damage. Montanez de la Garza was cited for a violation of traffic control device.
• Fire
Napoleon---
Fire — Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., at U.S. routes 24 and 6, firefighters were called for multiple field fires. Upon arrival firefighters observed fires on west and east sides of the road. The fires were extinguished and firefighters returned to service by 12:35 p.m.
