• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 4:35 a.m., Steven Comrie Sr., 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court, while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), rural Stryker.
Thursday, 4:36 a.m., Shayla Betts, 20, Fayette, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court, while at CCNO.
Thursday, 4:37 a.m., Gabriel Calderon Jr., 34, Toledo, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court, while at CCNO.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 12:21 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Jefferson Avenue and Horace Street.
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., a flat-screen television, sound system and CD player were reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of South Clinton Street.
Wednesday, 6:09 p.m., Autumn Caperton, 22, 35 Main St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. She posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 9:37 p.m., trespassing was reported in the 1900 block of South Jefferson Avenue.
Thursday, 10:50 a.m., in the 06700 block of Ohio 66, Jarred Thorn, 25, 1540 Mustang Drive, was arrested on a Napoleon Municipal Court warrant. He was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:17 p.m., damage was reported to the side mirror of a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:02 a.m., Robert Bannister, age unavailable, Toledo, was taken by McClure Rescue to Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, following a report of a vehicle in a ditch at Ohio 65 and County Road L, McClure. A condition update was unavailable.
Wednesday, 8:20 a.m., a vehicle and barn were spraypainted in the 00800 block of Ohio 18, Holgate.
Wednesday, 10:08 a.m., a transformer box was reported damaged at Interstate Cold Storage, 1 Interstate Drive, Napoleon.
Wednesday, 7:17 p.m., a horse was reported running loose in the area of U.S. 24 and County Road 7, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Theresa Cargle, 45, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., on U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Richard Roe, 25, Perrysburg, struck a deer that was lying in the roadway from a previous accident. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., on County Road S, a vehicle driven by Kade Warren, 20, Bowling Green, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a field after the driver reportedly swerved to miss a deer. Warren was taken by Liberty Township Fire and Rescue to the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 8:15 p.m., at Ohio 109 and County Road 424, a semi driven by Mickey Glanemann, 62, Paulding, failed to stop at an intersection, and struck a sign while trying to avoid another vehicle. Glanemann was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 12:37 p.m., Trevor Pyle, 22, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant from Sandusky County and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 2:03 p.m., a theft was reported in the 50 block of Sunnydale Lane. An investigation is pending.
Wednesday, 3:36 p.m., illegal dumping was reported in the 1000 block of North Sheffield Avenue. An investigation is pending.
