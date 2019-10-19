• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 7:45 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Fulton County's German Township, vehicles driven by Joshua Head, 34, Stryker, and Isa Memko, 63, Madison Heights, Mich., collided. Head was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Memko was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to Head's vehicle and moderate to Memko's.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, a 16-year-old Sherwood male was charged with delinquency by means of domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 300 block of East Elm Street, Sherwood.
Wednesday, 12:36 p.m., Rachel Mendez, 49, Indianapolis, was charged with OVI, child endangering, speed and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on U.S. 24. She was taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:15 a.m., Jennifer Ankney, 40, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 5:16 a.m., Jennifer Howe, 45, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 8:16 a.m., Kaylee Contreraz, 25, Paulding, was charged with speed and possession of drug paraphernalia following an alleged incident in the 06000 block of U.S. 127, Sherwood.
Thursday, 3:44 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 281, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Gustwiller, 42, 20504 Russell Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Corns, 57, 835 Washington Ave. Gustwiller was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:10 p.m., on East Second, a vehicle driven by Alexis Lamond, 17, Oakwood, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Cassandra Montez, 31, 908 Columbus Ave. Lamond was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, 9:16 a.m., a 17-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of possession of cigarettes after an alleged incident in the 05000 block of Domersville Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., John Black, 48, Sherwood, was charged with assault, a fourth-degree felony; disrupting public services, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated menacing after an alleged incident at ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center, Ralston Avenue, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Thursday, 7:11 p.m., Jacy Barnwell, 27, 1726 Durango Drive, was charged with OVI and open container after an alleged incident in the 1600 block of South Clinton Street.
Hicksville Police
Thursday, 12:06 p.m., on Spencerville Street, vehicles driven by Phyllis Amaden, 82, Hicksville, and Thomas Stuckman, 72, Hicksville, collided. Amaden was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:38 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by John Graham, 46, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 7:03 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Sarah Malshow, 42, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:03 a.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Brandon Tijerina, 31, Wauseon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 10:39 a.m., a bike was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Willard Street.
Thursday, 10:56 p.m., Shane Machala, 28, Wauseon, was served warrants for telecommunications unauthorized use and failure to appear.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 4:46 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor trash fire at Seneca and East Second streets.
Noble Township
Fire — Thursday, 1:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 5116 Lake Shore Drive.
