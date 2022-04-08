• Police reports

State Patrol---

Monday, 3:54 p.m., on Harris Road in Defiance County's Highland Township, an unidentified, southbound semi left the roadway and continued southbound after striking a ditch.

Defiance Sheriff---

Sunday, 11:35 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Eric Lee, 23, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.

Tuesday, 11:36 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Dennis Mullins, 46, Oakwood, was served a warrant from the Juvenile-Probate Court for contempt of court.

Tuesday, 11:37 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jameon Muntz, 42, Toledo, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.

Wednesday, 5:23 a.m., on Ohio 2 south of Beerbower Road in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jackie Sindel, 47, Hicksville, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance Police---

Tuesday, 7:20 a.m., on Squires Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Isaac Valle, 28, 52 Squires Ave., was disabled when it crossed the center line, drove through a stop sign, exited the roadway on the east, drove through a ditch and struck a culvert and the railroad tracks. The vehicle became airborne and struck the north of a building. Valle was cited with driving under the influence, failure to control and driving under suspension.

Tuesday, 5:44 p.m., at Harrison Avenue and Warren Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Shawn Houck, 51, 1518 Westgate Drive, struck a parked unoccupied vehicle owned by Samantha Carnahan, 302 Aspen Terrace. Carnahan's vehicle had functional damage and Houck's had light damage. Houck was cited for failure to control.

Napoleon Police---

Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Woodrow Templeton, 69, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 7:39 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Alexander Rausch, 25, Napoleon, was served a warrant for criminal damaging.

Wednesday, 10:07 p.m., 1875 Scott St., Gregory Lowman, 30, Toledo, was charged with trafficking, use of weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff---

April 1, 4:51 p.m., on County Road 151 south of Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gavin Delgado, 19, Rockford, suffered heavy damage when it jumped the railroad crossing, the undercarriage struck the pavement and then the vehicle struck a utility pole and continued through a field before coming to rest at Ohio 613. Delgado was cited with failure to control.

Tuesday, 6:14 p.m., on Ohio 500 about 1/2 mile west of County Road 71 in Paulding Township, an eastbound motorcycle driven by Justin Mobley, 22, Payne, was disabled when it left the roadway to the south and struck  a ditch and a rock. Mobley was cited with failure to control.

Wednesday, 4 a.m., on Ohio 613 west of County Road 209 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Frankie Medina, 63, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments