• Police reports

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, Clarence Clark, 64, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 1900 block of East Second Street.

Wednesday, 10:48 a.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 14000 block of Harris Road.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 9:23 a.m., a flower arrangement and vase were reported stolen from Riverside Cemetery.

Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.

Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., $164 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.

Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., a crossbow was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Front Street.

Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.

Napoleon Police

Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., David Schutte, 31, Napoleon, was charged with expired plates following a traffic stop on American Road.

Paulding Police

Monday, 1:34 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Lindi Clinton, 32, Paulding, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Larry McMillan, 84, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 12:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 1056 S. Clinton St.

Wauseon

Fire — Wednesday, 5:36 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 240 Clinton St.

