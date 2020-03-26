• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, Clarence Clark, 64, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 10:48 a.m., a mailbox was vandalized in the 14000 block of Harris Road.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 9:23 a.m., a flower arrangement and vase were reported stolen from Riverside Cemetery.
Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., a debit card was reported stolen from the 1800 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday, 9:52 a.m., $164 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., a crossbow was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Front Street.
Wednesday, 12:51 p.m., a theft was reported in the 2000 block of Baltimore Road.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:22 p.m., David Schutte, 31, Napoleon, was charged with expired plates following a traffic stop on American Road.
Paulding Police
Monday, 1:34 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Lindi Clinton, 32, Paulding, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Larry McMillan, 84, Paulding. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 12:29 a.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 1056 S. Clinton St.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 5:36 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 240 Clinton St.
