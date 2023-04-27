Area police reports
Defiance sheriff---
April 13, 1:17 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jessica Bostic, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court and released on a personal-recognizance bond.
April 14, 12:27 p.m., at Jericho and Williams Center roads, Jodi Perl, 38, Antwerp, was served a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
April 20, 8:13 p.m., at CCNO, TC Perry, 36, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile and Probate Court.
April 20, 10:09 p.m., at 903 Ayersville Ave., George Adkins, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 1:03 a.m., at U.S. 24, near Jewell Road, during a traffic stop, Patricia Howard, 33, Bloomington, Ind., was arrested on a warrant from Paulding County Municipal Court and given to Paulding County Sheriff's Office custody; Calvin Beauford, 39, Detroit, Mich., was cited for possession of marijuana and released with a summons.
Monday, 8:22 a.m., at CCNO, Summer Moore, 29, Hicksville, was served a warrant from common pleas court.
Tuesday, 11:56 a.m., at CCNO, Zane Bartley, 36, Paulding, was served two warrants from common pleas court.
Tuesday, 9:53 p.m., at CCNO, Brandon Whalen, 24, Pioneer, was served a warrant on indictment for aggravated possession of drugs from common pleas.
Wednesday, 1:47 a.m., at 8235 Fountain St., Hicksville, Dylan Osmun, 33, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Friday, 1:20 p.m., a northbound vehicle on Ottawa Avenue, approaching Petain Street a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Moore, 30, 501 Hopkins St., traveled left of center, exited the west side of the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kellie Depew, 2127 Baltimore Road. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Moore was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:38 p.m., in the turn lane on West Second Street by Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodrigo Rodriguez, 52, 617 N. Clinton Street, ran the red light. As Rodriguez was running the red light, he hit a vehicle turning from Wayne Avenue onto West Second Street driven by Charlotte West, 58, 1051 Ralston Ave. West's vehicle sustained disabling damage while Rodriguez's sustained minor damage. Rodriguez was cited for running the red light.
Saturday, 1:57 p.m., at 1738 Hopkins St., a vehicle driven by Kimberly Adkins, 32, 1738 Hopkins St., attempted to back from the private drive and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Lopez, 41, 1159 S. Clinton St. Passengers in Adkins' vehicle, Jaelyn Pagan, 12, 29037 Steinmaier Road and Kylee Adkins, 12, 1738 Hopkins St., were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Adkins' vehicle had light damage and Lopez's vehicle had heavy damage. Adkins was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., at the traffic circle at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a vehicle driven by Samantha Post, 21, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck the curb of the paved inner circle, entered back into the roadway, exited by the west and struck a yield sign. She was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 10:48 a.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by Tracy Wilhelm, 54, Continental, and a westbound vehicle driven by Isabel Salinas, 23, 2104 Shawnee Drive, collided. Salinas was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Monday, 10 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Sean Nelson, 50, West Bloomfield, Mich., was arrested on a bench warrant from Williams County common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., at 1515 N. Clinton St., Denny Collazo, 45, 1534 Terrawenda Drive, was cited for telecommunications harassment and released with a summons.
Monday, 4:18 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue near Horace Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Sierra Salinas, 21, 2135 Royal Palm Avenue, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven Erica Ganger, 33, 713 Village Lane. Salinas was cited for assured clear distance. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., on East River Drive, near Maywinn Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Tara Grimes, 47, 14714 Dohoney Road, struck a deer. The vehicle sustained light damage.
Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Brinkman, 67, 620 Washington Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kelly McCoy, 42, 12775 Whetstone Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Brinkman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m., at Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amber Grant, 39, Continental, attempted to back up on the roadway and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Alana McCoy, 20, 15711 Harris Road. Grant was cited for improper backing.
Napoleon police---
April 21, 3:12 p.m., at Perry Street and West Riverview Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Edgar, 69, New Bavaria, attempted a left turn at the same time an eastbound vehicle driven by Ashley Niceley, 30, Napoleon, attempted a right on red. The two collided in the intersection and sustained light damage.
April 21, 11:02 p.m., at Industrial Drive and the westbound entrance ramp to U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Samuel Zeiter, 18, Liberty Center, sustained no damage when it accelerated down the ramp, lost control and left the roadway on the north side where it slid down the embankment.
Monday, 6:46 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Chelsea Sheehy, 31, Archbold, was served a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:06 a.m., 158 E. Maumee Ave., Regina Alvarez, 36, Napoleon, was served a summons for theft.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 8:44 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Chestnut Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Katie Richer, 35, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck in the rear a southbound semi driven by Justin Nelson, 51, Napoleon, as Nelson's vehicle attempted a right turn.
Monday, 1:21 a.m., at Superior Street and Shoop Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Hawkins, 34, Commerce Township, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it traveled left of center, left the roadway on the eastern side, struck a utility pole and guywires. The guywires snapped and the vehicle continued to drive through the grassy shoulder and struck a fire hydrant. She was cited for failure to control.
Fires
Oakwood---
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for smoke in an attic at 23673 Road 148. Grover Hill and Auglaize Township fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Farmer Township---
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to smoke in the area of 02149 Wonderly Road, near Scott and Beerbower roads.
Liberty-Washington Township---
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible brush fire out of control at county roads T-2 and 3.
