• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 4:57 a.m., on U.S. 24 at milepost 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound semi driven by Nicholas Palmer, 39, Port Stanley, Ontario, Canada, sustained light damage when it ran off the road and struck a guardrail. Palmer was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 11:17 a.m., 113 Biede Ave., Mark Frigo, 47, Garrett, Ind., was picked up at the Westville Correctional Center, Ind., on a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas. Frigo was taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:53 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Dannelle Michael, 47, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 11:33 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Joshua Brown, 38, Defiance, and he was taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:19 p.m., at 307 Aspen Terrace Drive, Defiance, Casey Moore, 31, Findlay, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:26 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, Jamie Gares, 58, and Gerald Shreve, 52, both of Defiance and both cited with disorderly conduct.
Monday, 10:20 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, Kevin Mix, 32, Defiance, was issued a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Friday, 12:46 a.m, at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, after a vehicular accident, John Cuellar, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested for OVI, failure to control and felonious assault and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:50 a.m., on East River Drive between Burning Tree Driven and Domersville Road underpass, a vehicle driven by Michelle Bussing, 56, 240 Grand Ave., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 7:44 a.m., 204 N. Washington St., Van Wert, Elmeco Crisp, 45, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., a vehicle driven by Christian Orr, 20, 26100 Eunice Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Eliseo Hernandez, 39, 946 Riverside Ave., which was pushed into a vehicle driven by Lindsay Miller, 21, Wauseon. Heavy damage to Orr's vehicle, moderate damage to Hernandez' vehicle and light damage to Miller's vehicle. No one injured. Orr was cited with failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 5:02 a.m., at 333 N. Main St., Lima, Devan Schroeder, 27, Lima, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 12:48 p.m., at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Louann Weber, 78, Edgerton, struck a vehicle driven by Rachel Tobar, 71, 15196 Ohio 15. Tobar was taken by Defiance Fire Department to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage to Tobar's vehicle was heavy, while Weber's vehicle had moderate damage. Weber was cited for failure to yield at a red light.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., officers were called for a fight and issued citations for disorderly conduct to five residents there: Joy McCoy, 35, Joshua McCoy, 33, Tina Punches, 39, Shawn Embry, 45, and Brandy Embry, 40. They were all released.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 10:05 p.m., at 907 S. Perry St., Nicholas Stevens, 23, Liberty Center, was cited for disorderly conduct.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 5:08 p.m., on Evansport Road just south of Scott, firefighters from Noble and Tiffin townships' fire departments were called for a structure fire. Arriving on the scene, firefighters saw that a brush pile fire had gotten out of control and burned a small shed.
