Area police reports
State patrol---
Thursday, 5:09 a.m., near milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Burkhart, 32, 21900 Ohio 367, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:15 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Goldenetz, 39, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 1:33 a.m., at milepost 12 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Justin Mekus, 30, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:50 a.m., at County Road A.50 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Chappuis, 63, Stryker, sustained moderated damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:33 p.m., near milepost 33 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Damian Delgado, 22, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:38 p.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Destiny Hostettler, 26, 1030 Harrison Ave., Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 3:14 p.m., near milepost 8 on Ohio 15 in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michelle Miller, 21, Bryan, attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Mitchell Figgins, 40, Bryan, and struck the back of Figgins' vehicle. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Miller was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 7:36 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Mark Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Larry Kisor, 67, 1583 S. Clinton St., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:34 p.m., on Ohio 15, south of Buckskin Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Todd Lane, 47, Ney, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:24 a.m., on Ohio 66, north of Hockman Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Elston, 46, 706 Kentner St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:16 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Allen Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Heather Long, 49, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 5:43 p.m., on Ohio 249, west of Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Charles Clay, 77, Montpelier, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:26 p.m., on Openlander Road, north of Fountain Street in Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mathias Shepler, 19, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:05 p.m., on Ohio 249, east of Coy Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christa Singer, 46, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:34 p.m., near 13902 County Road 424 in Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Wolfgang Schaaf, 59, 20080 Roehrig Road, sustained light damage when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a sign in a private lawn.
Defiance police---
Nov. 8, 9:59 a.m., on Perry Street, just north of Worthington Street, a southbound Pontiac Enterprises, Inc. vehicle driven by Logan Kuhlman, 32, 4144 Misty Shores Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a low hanging utility line and caused four utility poles to fall.
Wednesday, 12:22 p.m., at Clinton and Downs streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Kalen Miller, 18, 1583 S. Clinton St., struck a westbound vehicle driven by Ronald Stahl, 71, Paulding, and both vehicles had light damage. Miller was cited for a red light violation.
Wednesday, 12:54 p.m., on Clinton Street, just north of Fifth Street, a parked, unoccupied FedEx truck was struck by a northbound Fort Defiance Servicemaster vehicle driven by Virginia Elias, 73, 533 Defiance Crossing. Both vehicles had light damage, and she was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 10:02 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Horace Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Nicole Peters, 34, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Kurt Belau, 30, 1117 Jefferson Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Peters was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 10:01 p.m., on Sherwood Drive, south of Jefferson Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Austin Stroup, 20, Clover, S.C., attempted to back and struck a parked vehicle driven by Oktavia Rohlf, 19, 1840 Sherwood Drive. Rohlf's vehicle had moderate damage and Stroup's vehicle had light damage.
Monday, 12:41 a.m., at 1010 Harrison Ave., Steven Fitch Jr., 20, 1010 Harrison Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 6:13 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Martina Oglsbee, 55, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 9:02 p.m., on County Road 424 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Charles Coffman, 27, Genoa, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 2:21 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brady Kolodzieczyk, 28, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 3:19 a.m., near 02928 Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary Toller, 65, Aurora, Colo., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:20 a.m., Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Jorgensen, 40, Hamden, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:18 p.m., on County Road 11C in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Krassow, 52, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 6:32 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Ritz, 26, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 7:54 p.m., at milepost 35 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jaime Sosbe, 21, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 10:52 a.m., at 1895 Oakwood Ave., J. Tucker Harman, 33, Antwerp, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County Adult Probation.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 9:20 p.m., on County Road 87, north of Ohio 637 in Paulding Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dennis Snyder, 74, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 12:19 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a southbound tractor-trailer driven by Timothy Johnstone, 58, Hillsdale, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck two deer.
Thursday, 7:07 a.m., on County Road 123, south of Township Road 82 in Jackson Township, a northbound Cooper's Hatchery vehicle driven by Melvin Hageman, 72, 21309 Ohio 18, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6 p.m., on County Road 177, north of County Road 72 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Younts, 72, Middle Point, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:19 p.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 263 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tammy Isbell, 57, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Isbell sustained suspected serious injuries and was taken by Oakwood EMS to Mercy-Defiance Hospital for treatment.
Saturday, 3 a.m., at Ohio 111 and County Road 51 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Roberts, 22, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it crossed over the center line, left the roadway on the north side, overcorrected, crossed back over the center line, left the south side of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on all four wheels. Roberts had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated.
Saturday, 8:09 a.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Cieara Dunaway, 33, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Nov. 7, 9:53 a.m., at county roads E and 24 in German Township, westbound vehicle driven by Shirley Baldwin, 84, Lyons, failed to yield at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Jakob Barnum, 21, West Unity. Barnum's vehicle continued off the roadway and both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Baldwin was treated by ALS 1 for possible injuries and was cited for failure to yield.
Wauseon police---
Thursday, 11:29 a.m., at Ottokee and Willow streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dana Lewis, 36, Wauseon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Benicio Torres, 17, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Lewis was cited for failure to yield.
Fires
Defiance---
Saturday, 10:11 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire at 529 Defiance Crossing, but upon arrival no evidence of fire was found. A young male juvenile reported to firefighters that he and his friend were in the woods and had gotten cold and started a fire that had gotten out of control. He also reported that the two were able to get the fire extinguished. Firefighters checked the area and found a few spots smoldering that were treated with water.
Monday, 6:16 p.m., firefighters were called to Kahlo Street between Jackson Avenue and Perry Street for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival firefighters observed no fire showing. At 6:25 p.m., firefighters affirmed situation was under control and returned to service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.