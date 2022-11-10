Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 7:32 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Smith, 42, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 9:31 p.m., on Farmer Mark Road in Defiance County's Mark Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Clayton Vanarsdalen, 17, Mark Center, sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the east side. It then overturned before coming to rest off the roadway. Vanarsdalen was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 9:09 a.m., on County Road 22A in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Collier, 70, West Unity, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 8:01 p.m., on County Road C in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Scott Carroll, 62, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:35 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Shepherd, 57, Fort Wayne, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Friday, 10:41 a.m., on U.S. 24 at the on ramp from Baltimore Road in Defiance Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tracy Iliff, 65, 802 S. Clinton St., attempted to merge onto U.S. 24 and struck a vehicle driven by Nellie Jackson, 43, Toledo, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Iliff was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., at 07827 Ohio 15 in Noble Township, Kim Fitch Jr., 31, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension and possession of marijuana and taken to CCNO on a warrant from Montgomery County for possession of fentanyl.
Monday, 5:58 a.m., on County Road 424, just west of the entrance to Independence Dam State Park in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Daniel Baker, 64, 1492 Deerwood Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 6:27 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Holly Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Katie Mariotti, 27, Lima, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:48 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Defiance, Thomas Santos, 48, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:07 a.m., at CCNO, Jeffery Rodesiler, 42, Hicksville, was served a warrant for menacing from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance police---
Sunday, 11:45 a.m., at Clinton and Sessions streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Sara Bohn, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Leon Goyings, 62, Paulding, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Bohn was cited for assured clear distance.
Monday, 5:15 a.m., at milepost 22 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason Schaffer, 29, Petersburg, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:10 p.m., on Sherwood Drive, north of Rosewood Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Zada Kochel, 16, 401 Summit St., left the road on the right side and struck a mailbox. The vehicle had light damage, and Kochel was cited for failure to stay on the roadway.
Tuesday, 1:57 a.m., on Perry Street, east of Worthington Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Autumn Rippetoe, 22, 1557 S. Clinton St., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Her vehicle had heavy damage, and she was cited for driving under the influence.
Tuesday, 12:42 a.m., at Ayersville and Ottawa avenues, a northbound vehicle driven by Debbie Niese, 64, Leipsic, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jacqueline Powell, 72, 2193 Hawthorne Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Niese was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 9:39 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Aidan Burke, 19, Toledo, was charged with theft and released with a summons.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 1:49 a.m., at U.S. 6 and Ohio 65, McClure, Christopher Bullins, 44, Bowling Green, was arrested for OVI, open container and failure to stay in marked lanes and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:03 a.m., at 403 East St., Liberty Center, Scott Torok, 27, Swanton, was cited for OVI, failure to yield, open container and a safety belt violation.
Sunday, 3:45 a.m, at 138.5 E. Main St., Leipsic, Victor Magallanes, 33, Leipsic, was arrested for drug abuse, falsification, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia, and taken to CCNO on warrants from Henry County.
Sunday, 10:28 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Domer, 32, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:53 a.m., on County Road 13 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Emilia Rice, 52, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:03 a.m., on County Road 24, south of Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Calvin Hoskins Jr., 31, Fort Smith, Arkansas, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Race Haas, 35, Bryan. Haas' vehicle had moderate damage and Hoskins' vehicle had no damage. Hoskins was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 3:31 p.m., on Ohio 65, just south of U.S. 6 in McClure, a northbound tractor-trailer driven by John Robertson, 62, Onsted, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Deborah Alt, 56, Perrysburg, and both vehicles sustained light damage. Robertson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Tuesday, 1:07 a.m., on Township Road 19 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Samuel McGuire, 21, Holgate, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:35 p.m., on County Road V in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason Judge, 47, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:38 p.m., on County Road B, east of County Road 16 in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jacqueline Tapia, 33, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 4:09 p.m., at 555 Independence Drive, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Rohrs, 35, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 6:15 p.m., on Ohio 613, just east of Township Road 211 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Seth Meggison, 20, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:32 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lindsey Smith, 42, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11 p.m., on County Road 12, east of County Road 165 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Roger Tumblin, 61, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:38 a.m., on County Road 424, west of Township Road 87 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Cline, 77, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 613, east of Township Road 209 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Miguel Nuñez, 32, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:34 a.m., on Township Road 51, south of County Road 94 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Richard Scott, 72, Payne, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by two deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:46 a.m., on County Road 21 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Frederick Love, 62, Morenci, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.