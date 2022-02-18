• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 11, 12:56 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Thomas Wieland, 33, Defiance, was delivered two warrants on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas: using weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.
Wednesday, 4:28 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Shane Starr, 35, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Thursday, 12:16 p.m., at 1960 Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Wood County Jail to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 4:19 a.m., on Ayersville Road just south of Standley Road, a vehicle driven by Johnathan Engel, 44, 903 Downs St., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 1:43 p.m., at 12760 Dohoney Road, Lindsay Totin, 45, no known address, was arrested for criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.
Wednesday, 8:20 p.m., at 916 Washington Ave., Leticia Lancon, 32, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 9:13 p.m., 604 St. Paul St., Richard Reinhart III, 28, same address, was arrested on a municipal court warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 1:52 p.m., at 1111 Powell View Drive, Florentina Dodson, 31, same address, was cited for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 8:21 p.m., at 130 W. Maumee Ave., Richard Reinhart III, 28, Rising Sun, was arrested on a Defiance Police Department warrant and delivered to their custody.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Miguel Rochavillalobos, 52, South Gate, Calif., was disabled when it left the north side of the roadway, over-corrected and went off the south side of the roadway where it flipped several times before coming to rest off the roadway on all four wheels. Bochavillalobos was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., on County Road 177 north of County Road 60 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Peggy Carnahan, 56, Oakwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:48 p.m., on Ohio 637 north of County Road 138 in Jackson Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Mary McClure, 54, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.