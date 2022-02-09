• Area Police Reports
State Patrol
Monday, 6:36 a.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Steven Kuhn, 22, Montpelier, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 4:03 p.m., at Ohio routes 18 and 108 in Holgate, a stopped vehicle driven by Michael Rosebrock, 73, Holgate, backed up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Karen Thomas, 53, Napoleon. Light damage was caused to both vehicles.
Monday, 7:54 p.m., on County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Beth Saneholtz, 36, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:54 a.m., at 57 Sunnydale Lane, Coutrell Jones, 50, Napoleon, was arrested on felonious assault and domestic violence warrants.
Monday, 2:53 p.m., at 1000-B Dodd St., Matthew Baldridge, 23, Portage, was arrested on a police department warrant from Bowling Green.
Monday, 11 p.m., at 338 Union St., Danny Dunbar, 23, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and transferred to their custody.
Monday, 11:13 p.m., at 338 Union St., Morgan Jones, 21, Napoleon, was arrested for possession of drugs and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., on Ohio 613 at East Elm Street in Jackson Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Randy Ruder, 60, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Ruder was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road 12 west of County Road 151 in Latty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaden Woolbright, 17, Grover Hill, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Woolbright was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 11:13 p.m., on Ohio 111 north of Township Road 198 in Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Humphreys, 41, 1746 Greenhouse Ave., Apt. 3, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a downed powerline hanging above the road.
Sunday, 9:54 p.m., on U.S. 127 south of County Road 180 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Bair, 37, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that ran into the roadway.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., on Ohio 111 west of County Road 93 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristina Stallkamp, 59, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Fulton Sheriff
Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., on County Road 14 in Clinton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Flory, 79, Wauseon, sustained disabling damage when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dallin Briskey, 20, Wauseon, was stopped in the roadway to turn left, a second vehicle driven by Roger Wolfram, 56, Wauseon, was stopped behind Briskey’s vehicle. A third vehicle driven by Connie Snider, 62, Fayette, struck the rear of Wolfram’s vehicle and forced that vehicle into Briskey’s. Both Briskey’s and Wolfram’s vehicles had light damage. Snider’s vehicle was disabled. Snider was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:14 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound Freightliner truck driven by Seid Aman, 30, Hartford, Conn., sustained disabling damage when in snow- and ice-covered road conditions it left the roadway and overturned onto the passenger side. Aman was taken by ALS-81 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries.
Saturday, 8:22 p.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by David Stoltzfus, 62, Archbold, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer that entered the roadway.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 9:29 p.m., at 915 Fairway Lane, a City of Wauseon vehicle driven by Michael Ruby, 36, Wauseon, backed from the driveway and struck/damaged the mailbox at 910 Fairway Lane. There was no damage to the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.