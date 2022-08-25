Area police reports:
Defiance sheriff---
Sunday, 9:02 p.m., on Ohio 66, south of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brittny Ball, 31, Oak Harbor, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Friday, 7:42 a.m., at Sessions Avenue and Elbert Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kristin Way, 31, Waldron, Mich., attempted to change lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Darlene Williams, 58, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Way was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.
Monday, 9:16 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Austin Peters, 28, 903 Dotterer St., was served a bench warrant.
Monday, 1:12 p.m., at 1841 E. Second St., Shawn Lewis, 31, 302 Jackson Ave., was cited for shoplifting.
Monday, 2:14 p.m., at 1048 E. Second St., Carol Monserrate, 55, 1046 E. Second St., was arrested for two counts of assault and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:46 p.m., at Ralston Avenue and Harding Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Heather Burkhart, 43, 377 Harding St., attempted to turn left and was struck by a vehicle driven by Christiana Wyko, 30, 08306 Ohio 15. Both vehicles had light damage, and Wyko was cited for failure to yield.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 7:16 a.m., on U.S. 24 at milepost 44 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jorden Ruffin, 29, Tyler, Texas, was pulling a camper and left the roadway, entering the grassy median where the vehicle and camper overturned. Ruffin was treated by Liberty Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. His vehicle was disabled, and he was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 11:34 p.m., at 123 E. Washington St., Kent Miller, 55, Napoleon, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:49 p.m., at 10-841 County Road F, Hamler, Braden Hall, 18, Hamler, was arrested for burglary and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 6:53 p.m., at Lagrange and Dodd streets, a bicycle driven by Nichole Harper, 12, Napoleon, was struck by Kay Rohrs, 83, Fort Myers, Fla. Harper was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries. The bicycle was moderately damaged, and Rohrs' vehicle had light damage.
Friday, 5:46 a.m., in the 500 block of Independence Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Olga Leal, 58, Napoleon, attempted a left turn and a vehicle driven by Brandon Knapp, 30, Napoleon, which attempted to pass Leal's vehicle at the same time. Knapp's vehicle struck Leal's vehicle, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
Tuesday, 1:48 p.m., at 2427 Glen Arbors Drive, Dakota Embry, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 7:23 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound farm combine driven by Larry Frey, 62, Wauseon, caught fire and was disabled. No injuries reported.
Wauseon police---
Tuesday, 7:33 a.m., at 242 Shoop Ave., a northbound vehicle driven by Samuel Sosa, 20, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Madeline Cordes, 40, 28133 Jewell Road, Defiance. Both vehicles had light damage.
