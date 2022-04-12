• Police reports
State Patrol---
April 5, 5:41 p.m., at milepost 12 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a semi driven by Scott Hedges, 63, Toledo, was disabled when a tire blew and caught fire, forcing the driver to the berm where it came to rest.
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 18 in Hicksville, a southbound vehicle driven by Kevin Alabata, 61, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Eric Eggiman, 46, Fort Wayne. Alabata's vehicle had functional damage and Eggiman's was disabled. Alabata was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:17 p.m., at County Road 424 and U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Antoine Allen, 40, Fort Wayne, was disabled when it struck a camper that was being pulled by a pickup driven by Timothy Runk, 31, Sherwood. The camper was heavily damaged but the pickup had light damage. Allen was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for driving left of center, and alcohol use is suspected in the accident.
Sunday, 1:01 a.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brittney Haines, 20, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Friday, 2:50 p.m., at the railroad overpass on Perry Street, a northbound U-Haul truck driven by Natasha Bleikamp, 30, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck the overpass due to a height restriction. Bleikamp was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 4:17 p.m., at North Clinton Street and George Isaac Place, a southbound vehicle driven by Hannah McKenzie, 20, 1516 Darbyshire Drive, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Mock, 35, 341 Ruthann Drive, that was attempting a let turn. McKenzie was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries and she was cited for a running a red light. Both vehicles had moderate damage.
Saturday, 11:48 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Robert Long, 45, Oakwood, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sheila Shoemaker, 60, 1544 Mustang Drive. Shoemaker's vehicle then struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Steve Bryant, 61, 15650 Highland Center Road. Teresa Bryant, 57, 15650 Highland Center Road, was a passenger in Steve Bryant's vehicle and had possible injuries. Long's vehicle had moderate damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead. The other two vehicles had light damage.
Henry Sheriff---
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Anita Solis, 50, Malinta, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:04 a.m., at Ohio 281 and County Road 17, Adam Herald, 23, Bryan, was arrested on a warrant from the Toledo Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 12:12 p.m., at milepost 45 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Christian Sum, 20, Indianapolis, was stopped for a driving complaint and arrested for OVI, consumption under 21, failure to stay in marked lanes, open container and operating a vehicle without a license, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:41 p.m., at 106 E. High St., Florida, Melissa Achemeier, 33, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and endangering children.
Sunday, 4:24 a.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 65, a vehicle driven by Michael Marx, 52, Deshler, left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch and he was charged with failure to control.
Napoleon Police---
Saturday, 7:18 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Brandon Stiltner, 41, Defiance, and Jamie Hernandez, 27, Napoleon, were served warrants.
Saturday, 11:53 p.m., at 619 N. Perry St., Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon, was arrested for disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:59 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Tyler Guelde, 33, Napoleon, was served warrants.
Fulton Sheriff---
Wednesday, 12:47 p.m., at U.S. 20A and North Shoop Avenue in Clinton Township, a westbound semi driven by Todd Bean, 43, Hudson, Mich., backed into a vehicle driven by Shirleen Burton, 51, Wauseon. Burton's vehicle had light damage and Bean's vehicle had no damage. Bean was cited with improper starting and backing.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kayla Parsons, 27, Archbold, was disabled when it struck a deer in the roadway.
