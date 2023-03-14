Area police reports
State patrol---
March 6, 7:41 p.m., near milepost 27 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound, unidentified semi attempted to change lanes and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Kaylee Newland, 25, Napoleon. Newland was taken by Defiance EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries, and her vehicle had light damage.
Thursday, 6:41 a.m., near milepost 22 on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, an eastbound semi driven by Edwin Jack, 56, Bluffton, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it traveled off the south side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The semi then left the side of the roadway, crossed over the center line and came to rest in the median where it struck a drain cistern. Jack was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 6:54 a.m., on County Road D, near County Road 9 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brenda Spears, 56, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it lost control on a wet roadway, left the roadway to the south and struck a ditch where it overturned onto its top. She was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:30 a.m., on Domersville Road, near Coressel Road in Defiance County's Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Isaiah Marckel, 22, 12688 Wolf Road, sustained heavy damage when it traveled off the roadway on the east side and struck a ditch. The vehicle then struck a culvert pipe, overturned and became submerged in a water-filled ditch. Marckel was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., near milepost 30 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Debarun Das, 34, Farmington, Mich., sustained heavy damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway, struck a traffic sign and overturned. She was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:56 a.m., on Flickinger Road, south of Beerbower Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Carson Sims, 17, Ney, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:19 a.m., on Harris Road, south of Bowman Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Hoehn, 56, Ottawa, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 4:41 p.m., in the alley in the 900 block between Grove and Wilhelm streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jared Cline, 27, 1777 S. Clinton St., and a southbound vehicle driven by Jamie Derringer, 55, 916 Wilhelm St., collided. Both vehicles had light damage.
Thursday, 10:24 a.m., on Clinton Street, south of Second Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Quinn, 38, 1046 Holgate Ave., was struck by a vehicle driven by Alva Tuohy, 78, 1320 W. High St., as Tuohy's vehicle attempted to depart a parking spot. Both vehicles had light damage, and Tuohy was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 4:07 p.m., on Fourth Street, west of Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lee Mehring, 49, 1218 Schultz St., was struck by a vehicle driven by Nita Ketner, 58, 500 Clinton St., as Ketner's vehicle attempted to back from a parking space. Both vehicles had light damage and Ketner was cited for improper backing.
Friday, 5:24 p.m., at 729 Summit St., Lori Greear, 62, 729 Summit St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 6:36 p.m., at 1120 Ayersville Ave., Keith Brannon Jr., 41, 1684 Durango Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., on Webster Street at Grand Avenue, a Defiance College vehicle driven by Rudolfo Salinas, 29, 1203 Ottawa Ave., was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Christi McLaughlin, 51, 600 E. High St., as Salinas' vehicle attempted to depart a parking space. Salinas' vehicle had heavy damage, and he was cited for failure to yield. McLaughlin's vehicle had light damage.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 9:34 a.m., on County Road 18, near County Road T in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ricky Lamb 31, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it slid off the east side of the roadway and struck a pole.
Friday, 1:28 p.m., on County Road L, east of County Road 7 in Monroe Township, an eastbound Oak Grove Trucking, LLC, vehicle driven by Jason Baker, 24, Millbury, sustained light damage when it drove off the south side of the roadway, overcorrected and drove off the north side of the roadway where it came to rest in a ditch.
Saturday, 11:41 a.m., at county roads U and 19 in Ridgeville Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brent Baden, 59, Napoleon, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Hunt, 32, Lima. Passenger in Hunt's vehicle, Ashley Hunt, 37, Lima, was treated by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Baden's passenger, Denise Baden, 56, Napoleon, was treated by Ridgeville Fire and Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Baden's vehicle had light damage and Hunt's had heavy damage. Hunt was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 11:50 a.m., near milepost 49 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, an unidentified, westbound semi drifted from its lane of travel and sideswiped a westbound vehicle driven by Raquale Burnett, 33, Ann Arbor, Mich., causing light damage to Burnett's vehicle.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 7:40 a.m., at the traffic circle at Riverview Avenue and Industrial Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Landon Massie, 16, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway to the south and struck a guardrail.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 7:13 a.m., on County Road 209, north of Township Road 148 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mandrea Cowle, 38, Oakwood, sustained heavy damage when it lost control, crossed the center line, left the roadway to the west and struck a utility pole. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 8:50 p.m., at Road 192, south of Township Road 45 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Dayne Sholl, 16, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway to the east and struck a tree. He was cited for failure to control.
Paulding police---
Friday, 2:08 p.m., at Williams and Wayne streets, a Roehl Transport, Inc. semi driven by Tammie Gates, 44, Murfreesboro, Tenn., failed to execute a right turn properly and struck a traffic sign.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:28 p.m., at Ohio 109 and U.S. 20 in Royalton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Don Kirchhoff, 54, Manitou Beach, Mich., was struck by an eastbound Volvo semi driven by Aleksandr Degtyarev, 32, Lincoln, Neb. Kirchhoff was taken by ALS 4 to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected serious injuries and alcohol was indicated in the sheriff's report as a suspected factor. The semi had moderate damage and Kirchhoff's vehicle had heavy damage.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., on U.S. 20A, near County Road 26-2 in Fulton County's German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Catherine White, 64, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fire
Hicksville---
Monday, 11:21 a.m., firefighters from Farmer and Sherwood townships were called to provide mutual aid to Hicksville Fire Department for a structure fire at 204 Hicks St., Hicksville. Before mutual aid arrived, Hicksville police and fire advised for them to stand down as the fire had been extinguished.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.