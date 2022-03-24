• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 7:44 p.m., at Ohio 66 and Banner School Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle Brayden Herman, 19, Stryker, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Sharon Moser, 20, 26678 Nagel Road and caused Moser's vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike a stop sign. Moser and two passengers, Kenneth Moser, 68, 26678 Nagel Road, and Jarred Black, 18, 26678 Nagel Road, were taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Moser's vehicle was disabled by the accident and Herman's had functional damage. Herman was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 6:40 a.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by John Cagle, 65, Bryan, was disabled when it struck a raccoon.
Tuesday, 5:16 a.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 576 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by James Aldrich, 56, Edgerton, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
March 17, 9:26 a.m., at 204 N. Washington St., Van Wert, Matthew Glass, 41, Payne, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
March 17, 11:14 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Defiance County Common Pleas warrants were served to: James Allen, 53, Oakwood; Thomas Walters, 27, Defiance; Billy Evans, 38, Defiance; Madilyn Coressel, 26, Defiance, Mark Winnie, 54, Sherwood; and Dillon Freed, 27, Defiance.
Friday, 12:02 p.m., at 529 Aspen Terrace, Emily McMillen, 38, Indianapolis, Ind., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Joshua Stuckey, 31, Bryan, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 5:17 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Joseph Black, 50, Sherwood, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, 4:56 p.m., at 10745 Haller Road, Brendan Broadwater, 28, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 10:16 p.m., at 30233 Allen Road, Kimberly Madrid, 59, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:36 a.m., on Scott Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Bishop, 41, 1305 Terrace Drive, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 5:52 a.m., on U.S. 127 north of Huber Road in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joseph Gregg, 31, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Austin Brummett, 26, Hicksville, was served two warrants from Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 11:26 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Danny Hall, 58, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 3:39 p.m., on South Clinton Street south of Sunday Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Estel Bullock, 40, Sherwood, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 2:47 p.m., at 1047 Ottawa Ave., Trae Burton, 35, 1047 Ottawa Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 8:17 a.m., at 324 Perry St., William Couts, 41, 412 Douglas St., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 6:52 a.m., at Ohio routes 65 and 110 in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Broden Casillas-Scott, 24, McClure, was disabled when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail. Casillas-Scott was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., at milepost 37 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Brooke Bany, 37, Ney, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 11:34 p.m., at 1400 Oakwood Ave., Oakwood Park, Lynn Vela, 45, Napoleon, charged with open container and operating a vehicle under the influence.
Fulton Sheriff
March 16, 6:03 a.m., on County Road C in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kim VanValkenburg, 60, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Williams Sheriff
Sunday, 5:15 a.m., on Ohio 34 west of County Road 19 in Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rose Godfrey, 74, Stryker, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 12:14 p.m., at 201 Hill Ave., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department responded to a truck on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters noted the truck was outside the salvage yard and no exposures were nearby. Approximately 250 gallons of water were discharged to extinguish the fire. Crews returned to station at 12:38 p.m.
