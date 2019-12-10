• Police Reports
Defiance police
Thursday, 4:29 p.m., a 16-year old male was arrested for assault.
Saturday, 11:13 a.m., Mindy Smalley, 35, 1243 Ottawa Ave, was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest. She was transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). Also arrested was Joel Muniz, 38,1243 Ottawa Ave., for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., a theft was reported from the office at Wendy's
Monday, 7:41 a.m., the theft of a snowman was reported in the 700 block of East High Street.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 12:59 a.m., on Henry County Road 2 in Bartlow Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Margarito Cantu III, 20, Deshler, drove off the right side of the roadway because of a medical issue striking a culvert and overturned landing in a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Cantu was transported to Henry County Hospital by the Deshler EMS.
Saturday, 3:20 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Erwin Schroeder, 65, 1745 Lora Lane, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:02 p.m., on Henry County Road P in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Oberhaus, 56, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 6:14 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Harding, 63, McClure, struck two deer. Damage was minor to the vehicle.
Saturday, 7:09 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Abby Meyer, 28, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 3:15 p.m., firefighters were called to Walmart for a trash compactor fire. No flames were visible upon their arrival. A small amount of smoke had entered the store prompting a temporary evacuation of employees and customers.
Napoleon
Fire and rescue — Monday, 3:38 p.m., two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24 and Ohio 108.
Liberty Center
Fire — Monday, 3 p.m., firefighters were called to a small barn fire at 2-447 Henry County Road U.
