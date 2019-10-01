• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 3:30 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Jonathon Pedigo, 22, Fort Wayne, left the roadway, struck a utility pole and tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top. Pedigo was treated by Hicksville EMS to suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:53 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Demetrio Rodriquez, 69, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Randy Wayne, 52, Bryan. Rodriguez was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 8:41 p.m., Trevor Kreiling, 20, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 3:51 p.m., Ronald Carpenter, 41, Defiance, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ashpacher Road.
Saturday, 2:25 a.m., Tabitha Almanza, 31, Defiance, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ohio 15.
Sunday, 3:41 a.m., Cody Fitch, 28, Paulding, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at U.S. 127 and Blosser Road.
Monday, 8:57 a.m., Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 7:03 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Charles Dempsey, 55, 12376 Whetstone Road, was sideswiped by a semi that left the scene. Damage was moderate to the Dempsey vehicle.
Friday, 1:16 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Ashley Edwards-Baker, 33, 804 Wayne Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Vivian Mann, 76, 258 Harding St. Edwards-Baker was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 3:12 p.m., Matthew Gentry, 38, 1052 1/2 Harrison Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after an alleged incident in the 800 block of North Clinton Street. He was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Friday, 5:37 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Justin Hogan, 29, Cecil, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Lexis Booher, 16, 211 W. Pinewood Ave. Hogan was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Booher vehicle and heavy to the Hogan vehicle. Hogan's passengers, Jasmine Deming, 29, 484 Pontiac Drive; and Joseph Deming, 7, Antonio Reyes, 7, and Lincoln Humpre, 4, addresses unavailable, were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Friday, 6:21 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Gavin Becher, 28, 19906 Ohio 111, turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Teresa Heller, 59, 22540 Bowman Road, causing a collision. Becher was cited for an improper left turn. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 10:47 a.m., at Jefferson and West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Daniel Ducatt, 79, 1901 Tanglewood Drive, pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Kimberly Warner, 32, Bryan, causing a collision. Ducatt was taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Ducatt was cited for a red light violation. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Sunday, 12:41 a.m., Brianne Baden, 39, Archbold, was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Sunday, 6:46 a.m., Manuel Santiago, 40, 210 W. Rosewood Ave., was charged with robbery after an alleged incident in the 900 block of Warren Street. He also was arrested on a warrant from Bryan and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:17 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 4:13 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., a window was broken in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 8 a.m., on Ohio 110, a vehicle driven by Samantha Tiegland, 22, Whitehouse, struck a dog. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:53 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported in the 100 block of Railway Avenue, Holgate.
Sunday, 4 p.m., on the U.S. 6 on-ramp to U.S. 24, a truck driven by Adam Short, 32, Zenia, was hauling a horse trailer and jackknifed on the curve. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4 p.m., a Ford F150 truck was reported stolen from the 300 block of Kaufman Street, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 10:27 a.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of East Riverview Ave.
Friday, 4:37 p.m., a theft was reported at Wild Bill's Tobacco, 1420 Scott St.
Saturday, 11:14 a.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1815 Scott St.
Saturday, 11:51 a.m., a theft of gas was reported at Pilot gas station, 905 American Road.
Sunday, 3:15 a.m., Crystal Brown, 37, Sherwood, was cited for failure to control following a traffic stop on Garden Street.
Sunday, 10:55 a.m., Lori Edwards, 35, Napoleon, was charged with theft after an alleged incident in the city.
Sunday, 8:36 p.m., Gregory Snyder, 34, Napoleon, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on West Clinton Street.
Monday, 10:13 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of East Riverview Avene.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 12:40 p.m., firefighters were called to 126 Carter Road for a report of a utility pole fire.
Fire — Saturday, 7:17 p.m., firefighters were called to 1526 Palmer Drive for a report of a smoking clothes dryer. Mutual aid was provided by Highland Township Fire Department.
Fire — Sunday, 10:59 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 301 Maywinn Drive.
Fire — Sunday, 5 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1701 S. Jefferson Ave.
Napoleon
Fire — Sunday, 2:26 p.m., firefighters were called to Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., for a carbon monoxide investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.