Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 2:59 p.m., near milepost 1 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mark Runkle II, 40, Elmore, sustained moderate damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, went out of control and rolled onto its side. Runkle was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries and cited for failure to control. Alcohol was indicated as a factor in the crash report.
Monday, 3:27 p.m., near milepost 32 on U.S. 24, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Malave, 80, Fort Myers, Fla., sustained light damage when it struck tire debris in the roadway.
Tuesday, 5:35 p.m., at Hill and Blanchard roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Freda Stritt, 82, 15783 Hill Road, attempted a left turn and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Madysen Krouse, 20, 976 Standley Road. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Stritt was cited for an improper turn.
Defiance sheriff---
May 8, at 221 S. Clinton St., Mackenzie Carpenter, 33, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court; Chad Poineau, 43, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court; and Dustin Miller, 47, Cement City, Mich., was served a warrant from common pleas court.
May 8, 2:59 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., a warrant from common pleas court was served to Edward Dalton, 51, Defiance, and he was taken to CCNO.
May 11, 11:21 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Michael Fulleton, 48, Bedford, Ind., was served a warrant from Defiance Probate and Juvenile Court for child support.
May 11, 1:59 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Jeffrey Henderson, 44, Worthington, was issued two warrants from probate and juvenile court for child support.
Friday, 4:46 p.m., in Madison, Ind., Trinity Fleming, 21, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from common pleas court.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., at 30723 Ohio 281, Kassandra Segur, 22, Holgate and Jeremy Heil, 31, Holgate, were each arrested for disorderly conduct. Each was released with a summons.
Saturday, 3:22 a.m., at 418 Elm St., Hicksville, Zechariah Hunt, 26, Bryan, was issued a warrant from common pleas court for gross sexual imposition and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., at 19492 Ohio 637, Auglaize Township, Richard Rayber, 31, Hicksville, was arrested on two warrants from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:11 a.m., at 08525 Ohio 66 north, George Mack, 34, Defiance, was arrested for being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence and released with a summons.
Sunday, 7:54 a.m., in Henry County, Jeremy Cortez, 48, Napoleon, was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff's Office and taken into Defiance County custody before being transported to CCNO.
Monday, 8:04 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Austin Gagnon, 27, Chelsea, Mich., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Monday, 8:31 a.m., at CCNO, Alex Mowery, 35, Defiance, was served a warrant from common pleas court.
Monday, 12:24 p.m., at CCNO, warrants on indictment were served to Douglas Blade, 51, Hicksville; Bryce Krill, 19, Defiance; Earl Miller, 47, Defiance; and Aaron Woodby, 40, Hicksville.
Monday, 11:02 p.m., at 16553 Porter Road, Derek Wagner, 40, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:37 p.m., at 03265 Arrowsmith Road, Marcus Bailey, 46, Hicksville, was issued a warrant from Fulton County Common Pleas Court for failure to provide change of address.
Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., at 21295 Kammeyer Road, Andrew Keber, 32, Defiance, was arrested for aggravated burglary, domestic violence and assault, and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:49 a.m., at 30023 Ohio 281, Holgate, James Gilliam Jr., 41, Holgate, was arrested on a warrant from probate and juvenile court for failure to appear and was taken to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Saturday, 7:57 a.m., at Second Street and Wayne Avenue, an unidentified vehicle struck two pedestrians in the crosswalk, Donald Croy, 67, Ottawa, and Teresa Croy, 67, Ottawa, and fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Both pedestrians were treated by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., in the traffic roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Virginia Elias, 73, 515 Defiance Crossing, failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Denise Knisely, 69, 28445 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, that was already in the circle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Elias was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 7:43 a.m., at Sessions Avenue and Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tracy Vandervoorde, 53, Edon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Lupe Sanchez, 21, Antwerp. Both vehicles had light damage, and Vandervoorde was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 10:16 a.m., at 220 Wyandott Ave., Jennifer Ankney, 43, 220 Wyandott Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Sunday, 6:16 a.m., at East and Mary Ann streets, Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Hunter Miller, 19, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, overturned and came to rest upright in the intersection. He was cited for OVI.
Sunday, 2:09 p.m., near milepost 46.8 on U.S. 24 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Larry Cox, 52, Ida, Mich., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3:51 p.m., on Ohio 109, near County Road N in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Laura Raymundo, 38, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 4:13 p.m., in an alley off of Kaufman Street, south of Williams Street in Holgate, an eastbound Bear Real Estate Holdings, LLC, vehicle driven by Molly May, 38, Holgate, sustained light damage when it attempted to back and struck a utility pole.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., on Township Road 11 L in Monroe Township, Bradley Young, 51, Napoleon, was arrested for strangulation, a fifth-degree felony, after an altercation and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 11:56 a.m., at 1815 Scott St., Corinna Glick, 45, Perrysburg, was arrested for theft and released with a summons.
Paulding sheriff---
Monday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 21 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Margaret Wearley, 81, Payne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:24 a.m., on County Road 424, east of Township Road 1 in Carryall Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Seth Kashner, 38, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 5:55 a.m., on U.S. 24, west of County Road 143 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jason Adams, 49, Gibsonburg, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Monday, 5:53 a.m., on County Road 21, near Ohio 2 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tony Stoykoff, 43, Lyons, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., at County Road 16 and U.S. 20A, a southbound vehicle driven by Amber Symington, 49, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Pamela Howard, 58, Fayette. Symington's vehicle had no damage and Howard's had light damage.
Fire
Ridgeville Township---
Tuesday, 2:15 p.m., firefighters were called to a shed fire at U-819 County Road 13. Firefighters reported a fully involved structure upon arrival and requested mutual aid from Napoleon Fire Department and Liberty-Washington Township. By 2:36 p.m., crews reported the fire was under control and by 3:20 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and crews began departing the scene.
Liberty-Washington Township---
Wednesday, 11:20 a.m., firefighters received a request from Delta Fire Department for a tanker and mutual aid for a barn fire at 4811 Fulton County Road C.
