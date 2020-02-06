• Police reports
State Patrol
Saturday, 6:40 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Edward Brandon, 26, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:02 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Gilcher, 31, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:58 p.m., a vacuum cleaner was reported stolen from a home on Ashpacher Road.
Tuesday, 4:46 a.m., Dakota Embry, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., Joshua Ball, 39, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court. He was picked up in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Wednesday, 12:09 p.m., a 7-year-old Ney boy was charged with delinquency after an alleged incident on Blosser Road, Ney.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:20 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Oelfke, 62, 20732 Hammersmith Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cynthia Goldenetz, 49, 303 Osceola Ave. Oelfke was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 6:11 p.m., on South Clinton Street, south of Davidson Street, a cargo box truck driven by Ryan Sheffer, 28, Portland, Ind., struck the CSX Railroad viaduct. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Sheffer was cited for assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., a vending machine was reported vandalized in the 1000 block of Hotel Drive.
Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized while parked in the 700 block of Deatrick Street.
Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., Myles Thompson, 35, Alvordton, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Downs Street.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., Matthew Rhoads, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Napoleon Municipal Court. He also was cited for driving under suspension. He posted bond.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., Nathan Whitehead, 30, Napoleon, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Railroad Street and taken to CCNO.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 8:14 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation on Ottawa Avenue, near the railroad tracks.
