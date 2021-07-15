• Area Police Reports
State Police
July 7, 12:21 a.m., near mile post 28 on Ohio 18 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Zimmerman, 36, 28835 Ohio 281, struck the rear of a farm vehicle driven by Christopher Colwell, 30, 15565 Harris Road. Damage to the farm vehicle was light, but heavy damage was reported to Zimmerman's vehicle. Zimmerman was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road M in Williams County's Brady Township, a vehicle driven by Brittney Carter, 24, Fort Wayne, Ind., failing to yield at a stop sign, struck a motorcycle driven by Jeffrey King, 52, DeGraff. King and passenger, Jessica King, 51, Degraff, were taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected serious injury. Carter was cited with failure to yield. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.
Friday, 11:58 p.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Chase Tyler, 22, 828 Holgate Ave., attempted to avoid an animal and went left of center, over-corrected and went off the south side of the roadway and overturned. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Tyler sustained suspected minor injuries and was taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for treatment. He was cited with driving left of center.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 6:13 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a eastbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Rhodes, 61, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:42 a.m., on Blosser Road just west of Flickinger Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Theodore Czartoski, 55, Sherwood, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Monday, 2:59 p.m. at 1599 Palmer Drive, David Willitzer, 40, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Monday, 6:04 p.m., at 1599 Palmer Drive, David Willitzer, 40, Defiance, was cited for criminal trespassing and released.
Monday, 7:20, at 31 Capri Road, Raynaldo Garcia, 47, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, noon, at North Clinton Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Bryan McCance, 55, Wauseon, attempted a right turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Kathy Miller, 66, Montpelier. McCance's vehicle had light damage; moderate damage reported of Miller's vehicle. McCance was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Tuesday, 1:38 p.m., 324 Perry St., Tre Vasquez, 28, 1218 Myrna St., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:54 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dannie Winkle, 57, Leipsic, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Monday, 3:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Redford, 19, Bowling Green, crossed the center line and force a tractor trailer driven by Michael Fugate, 33, Fort Wayne, Ind., to drive off the north side of the road. Redford's vehicle swiped Fugate's vehicle and overturned off the roadway. Redford was taken by McClure EMS to Wood County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.
Monday, 6:08 a.m., on County Road 3A in Damascus Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Douglas Carrol, 55, McClure, struck a deer. Moderate damage was reported of the vehicle.
Monday, 10:25 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jean Knipp, 80, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jackson Heringhaus, 16, Ottawa, drifted to the west side of the roadway and came to rest in a deep ditch. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Heringhaus was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., at Ohio routes 66 and 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Spychala, 18, 9716 Independence Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Rita Brogan, 52, Malinta. Damage to both vehicles was light. Spychala was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Wednesday, 5:49 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Schultz, 36, McClure, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 11:44 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Pleasant Township, a northbound tractor trailer driven by Yusuf Hashi, 34, Waite Park, Minn., drove off the east side of the roadway and overturned into its side. Hashi was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., on Township roads 16 C and 15 in Holgate, a loose horse was chased by deputies in the vicinity and was retrieved by the owner later in the evening near a wheat field near Township Road 15.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 10:44 a.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., William Vanalstine, 34, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He posted bond and was released.
Monday, 4:28 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Frederick Pietsch, 42, Napoleon, was charged with theft.
Monday, 8:14 p.m., at 1058 Dodd St., Thomas Woodward, 45, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Napoleon Municipal Court.
Paulding Sheriff
Friday, 6:45 a.m., on Township Road 144 in Harrison Township, an eastbound motorcycle operated by Bryant Adkins, 30, Antwerp, lost control and ran off the roadway. Adkins was ejected and the motorcycle came to rest off the roadway. Antwerp EMS transported Adkins to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The motorcycle had light damage and Adkins was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 11:43 p.m., on Ohio 613 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marlene Tonjes, 61, Mark Center, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Monday, 7 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Carryall Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Zachary Kasper, 26, 647 Washington Ave., struck the middle of a tractor trailer driven by James Stewart, 28, St. Louis, Mo. Kasper’s vehicle had heavy damage; moderate damage reported to Stewart’s vehicle. Kasper was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Tuesday, 5 p.m., at 14898 Township Road 72 in Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Harvey Clemens, 43, Paulding, struck a vehicle driven by Ronald Bendele, 49, Haviland. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Bendele was cited with failure to yield from a private drive when entering a through road.
Wednesday, 12:38 a.m., on County Road 188 just south of Township road 190 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Amy Gump, 34, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to rest off the roadway. Gump was cited with failure to control.
• Fires
Payne
Fire — July 7, 4:38 p.m., at Ohio 500 and Ohio 613, firefighters from Payne and Paulding Fire departments were called to a ditch fire.
Fire — July 7, 5:56 p.m., at 5368 Road 124, firefighters from Payne Fire Department were called to a wheat field fire.
Cecil
Fire — Tuesday, 3:50 p.m., at Township roads 99 and 192 in Paulding County, firefighters from Cecil and Delaware Township, Paulding and Antwerp fire departments were called to a structure fire.
