Area police reports
State patrol---
Oct. 24, 8:14 a.m., at milepost 20 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eric Rowsey, 41, Detroit, Mich., struck an orange barrel in a construction area. The barrel then struck construction worker, Alex Smith, 23, Sandusky. Smith had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. Rowsey's vehicle had no damage, and he was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices.
Oct. 25, 5:32 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Jewell Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Brandon Hamilton, 20, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it attempted a right turn onto Jewell Road, left the roadway and struck a stop sign and tree. Hamilton had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. He was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:28 a.m., at milepost 11 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Calli Thiel, 38, Edon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 8:33 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Pinkham, 45, Edon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:35 a.m., on County Road F.70 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Brayden Herman, 20, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:21 p.m., at milepost 7 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rowena Kochenour, 49, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side off the roadway, struck a bush in a private lawn and returned to the roadway. According to the patrol report, alcohol may have been a factor in the incident.
Friday, 4:41 p.m., at milepost 9 on Ohio 613 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rowena Kochenour, 49, Payne, left the roadway on the east side and struck two utility poles. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Friday, 8:52 p.m., at milepost 23 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Kramer Jr., 40, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 6:25 a.m., at The Bend Road and County Road A in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rachel Sharp, 38, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it failed to stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and struck a ditch. Sharp had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 7:30 a.m., at milepost 5 on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ricardo Estrada, 63, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m., on County Road F in Williams Bounty's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Olivia Kroetz, 24, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 10:26 p.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 613 in Paulding, an eastbound vehicle driven by Charlene Morris, 68, Leipsic, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 11 p.m., on County Road 9 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Sara Huard, 43, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Oct. 24, 7:11 p.m., on Ohio 66 in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kaydence Page, 18, Stryker, attempted to pass a northbound Amazon vehicle driven by Julie Best, 54, Toledo. As Page passed on the left, the Amazon vehicle began to turn into a private drive and struck Page's vehicle. Page's vehicle had moderate damage, and she was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Best's vehicle had heavy damage.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road, south of Labar Drive in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Florence Bolen, 65, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Oct. 25, 3:28 p.m., at Clinton and First streets, a northbound motorized bicycle driven by Clarence Fawbush, 19, 14035 Williams Road, was struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle driven by Kylee Valkinburg, 34, 919 Holgate Ave. Valkinburg's vehicle had light damage and the bicycle had heavy damage. The Defiance Fire Department treated Fawbush for possible injuries.
Oct. 26, 11:39 a.m., at 1391 Milwaukee Ave., Henry Butler Jr., 67, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and was released.
Wednesday, 5:46 a.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Justin Cupp, 33, 15901 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Susie Tressler, 58, 13745 Guy St. Tressler's vehicle had no damage and Cupp's vehicle had light damage. Cupp was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., at 360 E. Rosewood Ave., William Sprouse, 57, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was arrested on a bench warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 2:39 p.m., at West Sessions and Moss streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Laura Sebring, 58, 101 Meadowbrook Drive, attempted to overtake a vehicle driven by Brittany Simonis, 29, 408 Biede Ave., and struck Simonis' vehicle. Both vehicles had light damage, and Sebring was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Henry sheriff---
Friday, 2:26 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Braxton Wright, 22, Holgate, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 3:48 a.m., on County Road 19 in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Bremer, 66, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:26 a.m., on County Road 21 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Helberg, 56, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:59 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Janet Pritchard, 62, Eloy, Ariz., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:24 p.m., on U.S. 6, west of County Road 3A in Damascus Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Morris Wiemken, 73, 30018 Youngman Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 8:53 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a westbound Pahl Ready Mix cement mixer driven by Monique Dodd, 21, Liberty Center, failed to judge the height of the vehicle and struck the overhead railroad bridge, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Dodd was cited for failure to obey traffic control devices.
Sunday, 7:41 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a westbound vehicle driven by William Bartlett, 57, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 11 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jaden Hillis, 20, McClure, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 8:22 p.m., in the alley between 216 and 212 Carey St., a vehicle driven by Lexi Babcock-Severence, 18, Napoleon, attempted to back up and struck a pedestrian, Nicole Lane, 22, Holgate. Babcock-Severence was cited for improper backing.
Thursday, 10:59 p.m., at 476 E. Riverview Ave., a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Taylor, 62, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:51 p.m., on U.S. 24, east of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a westbound semi driven by Sidney Thomas, 49, Mount Clemens, Mich., sustained heavy damage when the front axle broke.
Thursday, 5:40 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of Township Road 59 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by John Adams, 47, Haviland, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., on Ohio 500, west of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Korbin Slade, 21, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 8:48 p.m., on Ohio 500, east of Township Road 70 in Benton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Sturges, 35, Payne, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., on County Road 103, south of County Road 142 in Paulding Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Samuel Smith, 37, Paulding, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Sunday, 2:41 a.m., on U.S. 24, east of County Road 87 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Grace Blochowski, 22, Toledo, sustained heavy damage when it swerved to miss a deer, entered the median, crossed over the two westbound lanes and came to rest on the westbound side off the roadway. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 7:08 p.m., on County Road 78, north of Township Road 192 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Vera Miller, 62, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., at Ohio 424 and County Road 224 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by David Blake, 46, 1699 Cross Creek Lane, Defiance, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound ARS Refuse vehicle driven by Richard Street, 45, 1119 Hopkins St., Defiance, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Anna Mock, 44, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage, and Street was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 3:56 p.m., on U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Travis Gerig, 37, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 2:47 a.m., near O2875 Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cesar Valencia, 26, Arlington, Texas, left the west side of the roadway and struck two mailboxes, continued southbound, re-entered the roadway south of 02833 Ohio 108 then left the roadway on the east side where it came to rest in a cornfield. The vehicle had heavy damage. According to the report, alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the accident.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 7:59 a.m., at 631 Elm St., an eastbound vehicle driven by Lois Tester, 93, Wauseon, failed to see a lawn care truck and trailer parked in the roadway with cones set up at the rear. Tester's vehicle drove up the ramp and into the trailer. Tester's vehicle had heavy damage and the trailer had moderate damage. She was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Fire
Hicksville---
Saturday, 1:18 p.m., firefighters were called for a structure fire at 501 W. High St. A kitchen grease fire was discovered and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m.
