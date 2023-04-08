Area police reports
State patrol---
April 1, 7:28 p.m., on U.S. 20A and County Road 16 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, an eastbound vehicle pulling a trailer driven by Michael Cook, 60, Rapid City, S.D., was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Travis Evans, 46, Toledo. Evans' vehicle left the scene after the accident and was located a short time later. His vehicle had moderate damage and Cook's trailer had light damage. Evans was cited for failure to yield.
Monday, 9 p.m., on County Road A, near Ohio 66 in Fulton County's German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Grace Ayers, 28, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 12:25 p.m., at Ohio routes 11 and 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Willie Ellis Jr., 36, Fort Wayne, struck a northbound NFG Trucking semi driven by Srinderpal Singh, 25, Santa Clara, Calif. Ellis was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The semi had moderate damage and Ellis' vehicle had heavy damage. Singh was cited for failure to yield.
Friday, 6:09 a.m., near milepost 8 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lance Bowsher, 58, Edgerton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:59 p.m., at CCNO, Amber Nycum, 25, Toledo, was served two warrants from Defiance County County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 3:47 a.m., at 26704 Arena Drive, David Jones, 56, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 8:08 p.m., 1804 N. Clinton St., Rene Phillips, 50, 1062 1/2 Holgate Ave., was cited for theft and released with a summons.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 6:28 p.m., at Woodlawn and Haley avenues, a southbound vehicle driven by Chavis Horton, 39, Belmont, N.C., attempted to back up and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Melinda Fritz, 43, Holgate. Horton's vehicle had no damage and Fritz's vehicle had moderate damage.
Tuesday, 6:09 p.m., on Euclid Avenue, east of Appian Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jerron Woodell, 48, Raeford, N.C., attempted to enter a private drive when a vehicle driven by Dustin Gamble, 37, Napoleon, backed into his vehicle. Gamble's vehicle had light damage and Woodell's had moderate damage.
Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., in front of 713 Perry St., a vehicle driven by Phyllis Mendenhall, 90, 827 Inverness Drive, Defiance, attempted to park and struck the rear of a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Gloria Eberly, no age given, Napoleon. Eberly's vehicle had light damage and Mendenhall's had no damage.
Friday, 1:13 a.m., CCNO, Daniel Morales-Garcia, 25, Custar, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:50 a.m., at U.S. 127 and Ohio 114 in Blue Creek Township, an eastbound J and J Ag Equipment, LLC, vehicle driven by Aleigha Schabbing, 18, Grover Hill, struck a northbound Acar Leasing, Ltd., vehicle driven by Richard Boggs, 68, Willshire. Boggs had possible injuries, but was not treated. Both vehicles had heavy damage, and Schabbing was cited for failure to yield.
Thursday, 6:40 a.m., on County Road 424, about 900 feet west of U.S. 127 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Rebecca Bennett, 46, Cecil, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Fires
Ridgeville Township---
Thursday, 12:09 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire in a garbage truck at S-419 County Road 18, Flatrock Township. No visible fire or smoke were seen when firefighters arrived. The One Source Waste Solutions garbage truck had dumped its entire contents onto the roadway. A clean up crew was dispatched from One Source and as they loaded the garbage into two waste containers, firefighters sprayed it with water to ensure the fire was out. Cleanup and fire crews cleared the scene at 1:50 p.m.
Payne---
Friday, 11:31 a.m., firefighters were called to assist Convoy Fire Department with a barn fire in Van Wert County.
