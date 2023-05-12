Area police reports

Monday, 1:51 a.m., near milepost 7 on U.S. 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tanner Govin, 24, Waldron, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Monday, 7:54 a.m., on Ohio 2, near Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jade Scott, 18, Montpelier, sustained heavy damage when it struck the rear of a semi tractor driven by Dillon Titus, 31, Findlay. Scott self-transported to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville for possible injuries. Titus' vehicle had light damage and Scott was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Defiance police---
May 5, 10:34 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Mary Guthrie, 26, Archbold and Donnie Summers, 28, Archbold were arrested for theft and released with summons.
Tuesday, 10:50 p.m., at 406 S. Clinton St., Jennifer Hauser, 38, Bryan, was arrested for felony vandalism and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 12:37 a.m., at 540 N. Perry St., Katelynn Stillion, 33, New Bavaria, was cited for DUI and arrested for child endangerment.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., on Linfoot Street, a vehicle driven by Kasalyn Powers, 17, Fayette, attempted to back from a private drive at 620 E. Linfoot St., and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Madisyn Ledyard, 17, Wauseon. Powers' vehicle had light damage and Ledyard's had moderate damage. Powers was cited for failure to yield.
