Area police reports

Monday, 5:46 p.m., on County Road 94 in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Jamie Boroff, 41, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 9:46 p.m., at 401 E. High St., Florida, Brandon Bailey, 30, Napoleon, was arrested on warrants for burglary and violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 12:22 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Cody Lawrence, 31, Malinta, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Jan. 3, 7:26 a.m., near milepost 39 on U.S. 24, an eastbound vehicle driven by Matthew Lopez, 21, San Antonio, Texas, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tina Reecer, 57, Napoleon. Reecer was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Lopez's vehicle had heavy damage and Reecer's had moderate damage.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., on westbound U.S. 24, just before the off ramp to Ohio 108, a westbound vehicle driven by Dylan Grahn, 20, Wauseon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 7:10 a.m., on Ohio 637, just south of Ohio 111 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sacha Gray, 36, Latty, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 11:46 p.m., on County Road A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Adam Reeb, 19, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
