• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 2:48 p.m., Edward Meyer, 39, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 9:53 p.m., Gary Owens, 57, Oakwood, was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Hopkins Street.
Sunday, 12:08 a.m., Brock Parks, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 6:55 a.m., a theft was reported in the 02000 block of Ohio 18, Hicksville.
Monday, 8:23 a.m., Ernest Tyler, 67, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Friday, 11:24 a.m., in the 100 block of Auglaize Street, a vehicle driven by Terry Kidwell, address unavailable, struck landscaping timbers at Kingsbury Park. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 1:36 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 3:07 p.m., a theft was reported at Speedway, 1802 N. Clinton St.
Friday, 5:35 p.m., at Perry and Deatrick streets, a vehicle driven by Megan Barnard, 22, Fayette, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Rebecca Mullett, 72, 898 Cleveland Ave. Damage was light to both vehicles. Barnard was cited for assured clear distance.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., Emelio Rodriguez, 28, 633 Ravine Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Saturday, 2:31 a.m., a house was reported vandalized in the 700 block of Stratton Avenue.
Saturday, 10:37 a.m., clothes were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of Carter Avenue.
Saturday, 11:02 a.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 200 block of West Rosewood Avenue.
Saturday, 6:29 p.m., Thymithy Boroff, 29, Cecil, was charged with aggravated menacing after an alleged incident in the 500 block of Haig Street.
Sunday, 9:44 p.m., two televisions were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Sunday, 9:55 p.m., the theft of utilities was reported in the 1200 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Monday, 7:16 a.m., a break-in was reported at the Claude W. Henkle school at 629 Arabella St.
Monday, 8:45 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Rite Aid, 1816 E. Second St.
Monday, 9:57 a.m., a trash can fire was reported at 1932 E. Second St.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:57 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of South Perry Street.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., Anthony Wright, 20, Napoleon, was charged with menacing after an alleged incident in the city.
Saturday, 2:15 p.m., mail was reported stolen from the 500 block of Appian Avenue.
Saturday, 10:27 p.m., Dean Schultheis, 47, Napoleon, was cited for OVI, marked lanes and a turn signal violation after a traffic stop on East Clinton Street.
Sunday, 12:11 p.m., tires were damaged on a vehicle parked in the 1200 block of Scott Street.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on County Road T, Liberty Center. Nothing was reported taken.
Friday, 3:44 p.m., a barn was entered and tools were reported stolen from County Road 6, Deshler.
Sunday, 1:06 a.m., Joshua Rowland, 39, McClure, was charged with domestic violence and obstructing official business after an alleged incident in the 00500 block of Township Road 3, Damascus Township. He was taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:45 p.m., on East Maple Street in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Ronald Kinkaid, 84, Whitehouse, backed from a drive and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Constance Roell, 18, Liberty Center. Damage was light to the vehicles. Kinkaid was cited for improper backing.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., on County Road 6, a vehicle driven by Linnea Short, 27, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Ney-Washington
Fire — Saturday, 12:50 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 450 W. Main St., Ney.
Delaware Township
Fire — Friday, 3:34 p.m., firefighters were called to 17344 Lockwood Road for a report of a tractor fire.
